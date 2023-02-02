"Carrying PSG to the title without Mbappé and Neymar" "My goat" - Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi scores in eventful 3-1 win against Montpellier

Fans on Twitter erupted as Lionel Messi scored in a hard-fought 3-1 Ligue 1 win for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Montpellier. Messi scored the second goal in the 72nd minute during the away clash.

Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty early on in the first half of the match. After his initial effort was saved, the spot kick was ordered to be retaken as Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecompte stepped ahead of his line.

Mbappe's second shot struck the post after Lecomte got his fingertips to it and he missed the chance to place the ball inside the open net from the rebound.

Mbappe, however, had to be replaced soon after, having seemingly sustained a hamstring injury. Hugo Ekitike came on for the no. 7 in the 21st minute.

It took the Parisians 55 minutes before they could eventually break the deadlock. Ekitike set up Fabian Ruiz shortly after an Achraf Hakimi strike was overturned for offside via VAR check.

Ruiz turned provider for the second after Ekitike found the Spaniard on the left-hand side. Messi evaded his marker to reach the former Napoli man's pass and slot it into the back of the Montpellier net.

Montpellier managed to pull one back in the 89th minute of the game as Amaud Nordin found the back of the net for the hosts.

Teenager Warren Zaire-Emery added one for the visitors in injury time to seal a 3-1 win for PSG.

The win saw Christophe Galtier's team extend their lead over Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table to five points. They now have 51 points from 21 games this term. The defending Ligue 1 champions earned their first win in three league games.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Lionel Messi scored in PSG's Ligue 1 win against Montpellier:

⁹⁹Txrret 🏴‍☠️ @AbzSemtex @TheEuropeanLad Turtle gets hooked and PSG starts to cook? He is holding them back @TheEuropeanLad Turtle gets hooked and PSG starts to cook? He is holding them back

Messi Media @LeoMessiMedia MESSI BEAUTIFUL FINISH FOR PSG 2ND GOAL !! MESSI BEAUTIFUL FINISH FOR PSG 2ND GOAL !! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/v6vosgpXRr

Marc Geschwind @MarcGeschwind Leo carrying PSG to the title without Mbappé and Neymar? My goat. Leo carrying PSG to the title without Mbappé and Neymar? My goat.

Exclusive Messi @ExclusiveMessi Most Club Goals for Top-5 League Clubs:



Messi: 697

CR7: 696



Lionel Messi has SURPASSED Cristiano Ronaldo despite playing 85 fewer matches 🤯 Most Club Goals for Top-5 League Clubs:Messi: 697CR7: 696Lionel Messi has SURPASSED Cristiano Ronaldo despite playing 85 fewer matches 🤯 🚨 Most Club Goals for Top-5 League Clubs:🇦🇷 Messi: 697 🔥🇵🇹 CR7: 696Lionel Messi has SURPASSED Cristiano Ronaldo despite playing 85 fewer matches 🤯 https://t.co/ZvHiPnsinw

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Fabián Ruiz with one of the best assists you'll see this season ‍ Magnificence from MessiFabián Ruiz with one of the best assists you'll see this season Magnificence from Messi 💫Fabián Ruiz with one of the best assists you'll see this season 😮‍💨 https://t.co/V11xYAbanh

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



What a lovely little finish that is after a fine ball by



#𝐌𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐏𝐒𝐆 GOOOOAL! 2-0! LEO MESSI!!!!!What a lovely little finish that is after a fine ball by @FabianRP52 GOOOOAL! 2-0! LEO MESSI!!!!! What a lovely little finish that is after a fine ball by @FabianRP52! #𝐌𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐏𝐒𝐆 https://t.co/9vvvk0tmcR

Sambuca del Campo 🇱🇻 @gonzalodelcampo PSG solo con Messi > psg con Messi, mbappe y neymar PSG solo con Messi > psg con Messi, mbappe y neymar

PapsLaMenace @PapsLaMenace @walidacherchour Régarde le but de Messi et la passe laser de Ruiz tu va kiffer aussi @walidacherchour Régarde le but de Messi et la passe laser de Ruiz tu va kiffer aussi

VarskySports @VarskySports Lionel Andrés Messi. Su Majestad de la Sutileza. Lionel Andrés Messi. Su Majestad de la Sutileza. https://t.co/nkzBTVwEu9

PointGod🇵🇹➐ @Point_God_11_ Mbappe turned into Messi 🤣 Mbappe turned into Messi 🤣💀https://t.co/1sRuHjN6xt

Ammar… @AmmarAtal "But de fabian ruiz"



Tout les supporters du psg : "But de fabian ruiz"Tout les supporters du psg : https://t.co/4HNxHUE6Kr

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_



Et superbe passe décisive de Fabian Ruiz ! LÉOOOO MESSIIIIII TOUT EN FINESSEEt superbe passe décisive de Fabian Ruiz ! LÉOOOO MESSIIIIII TOUT EN FINESSE ⚽️🇦🇷Et superbe passe décisive de Fabian Ruiz ! https://t.co/bTvMsrT0gG

Mystic PSG❤️💙 @Salamandredu94 La passe de Fabian Ruiz pour Messi j’avais plus vu ça depuis Iniesta 2009 La passe de Fabian Ruiz pour Messi j’avais plus vu ça depuis Iniesta 2009

B/R Football @brfootball



Misses a penalty

Given a retake

Misses again

Misses the rebound

Leaves the game after 21 minutes with an injury



🫠 Kylian Mbappé:Misses a penaltyGiven a retakeMisses againMisses the reboundLeaves the game after 21 minutes with an injury Kylian Mbappé: ▪️ Misses a penalty ▪️ Given a retake ▪️ Misses again ▪️ Misses the rebound ▪️ Leaves the game after 21 minutes with an injury 🫠 https://t.co/4QyXHcOLZT

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



They play Bayern Munich in just two weeks Mbappé and Ramos were both subbed off due to injury today.They play Bayern Munich in just two weeks Mbappé and Ramos were both subbed off due to injury today.They play Bayern Munich in just two weeks 😬 https://t.co/vn8MO1kO80

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Kylian Mbappé's initial penalty was saved. He retook it, was denied again, and then missed on the rebound.



What are the chances UNBELIEVABLE!Kylian Mbappé's initial penalty was saved. He retook it, was denied again, and then missed on the rebound.What are the chances UNBELIEVABLE!Kylian Mbappé's initial penalty was saved. He retook it, was denied again, and then missed on the rebound.What are the chances 😱 https://t.co/LsWxrXA0v8

Fast GøaIs ⚽📊 @i6astv Kylian Mbappe leaves the field due to some injury!

Kylian Mbappe leaves the field due to some injury! https://t.co/AwMFj3ATCr

Honest panda @panda_honest @Stav10M @PSG_Report I am sure even Mbappe would have missed that 9 out of 10 times @Stav10M @PSG_Report I am sure even Mbappe would have missed that 9 out of 10 times

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp MESSI GOAL



Messi finishes a nice move to double PSG's lead against Montpellier



9th league goal this season

14th PSG goal this season

25th PSG goal overall

697th club goal

795th senior career goal MESSI GOALMessi finishes a nice move to double PSG's lead against Montpellier9th league goal this season14th PSG goal this season25th PSG goal overall697th club goal795th senior career goal ⚽️ MESSI GOAL ‼️‼️‼️Messi finishes a nice move to double PSG's lead against Montpellier👉 9th league goal this season👉 14th PSG goal this season👉 25th PSG goal overall👉 697th club goal👉 795th senior career goal https://t.co/FBzXNBggcT

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien Kylian Mbappé misses a penalty against Montpellier then gets to retake it and misses it again and now he is coming off after 20 minutes with what looks like a hamstring injury! Nothing is going PSG’s way at the moment… 🤦‍♂️ Kylian Mbappé misses a penalty against Montpellier then gets to retake it and misses it again and now he is coming off after 20 minutes with what looks like a hamstring injury! Nothing is going PSG’s way at the moment… 🤦‍♂️

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



Three goals and three points tonight after a fine second-half performance!



#AllezParis



#𝐌𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐏𝐒𝐆 FULL-TIME: Montpellier 1-3 Paris Saint-GermainThree goals and three points tonight after a fine second-half performance! FULL-TIME: Montpellier 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain Three goals and three points tonight after a fine second-half performance! 🔴🔵 #AllezParis#𝐌𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐏𝐒𝐆 https://t.co/bdACRCbPar

☆ @V8MPlRE AND THIS IS WHY WE SHOULD KEEP PSG YOUNG WITH TWO OR THREE OLDIES AND THIS IS WHY WE SHOULD KEEP PSG YOUNG WITH TWO OR THREE OLDIES https://t.co/a3YmgeNL7M

PSG Report @PSG_Report 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄: PSG 3-1 Montpellier



Fabian Ruiz 55’

Leo Messi 72’

Warren Zaïre Emery 90’ 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄: PSG 3-1 MontpellierFabian Ruiz 55’Leo Messi 72’Warren Zaïre Emery 90’ https://t.co/2fkrQqJJXb

PSG superstar Lionel Messi scored his ninth league goal of the season

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi is getting along quite well with his season with PSG. The goal against Montpellier marked his ninth league goal of the campaign. He has now scored 14 goals and has provided 14 assists in 23 games across competitions this season.

With the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich looming on the horizon, fans of the Parisian club will be happy to see Messi in such inspiring form.

Mbappe's injury, however, might concern them. PSG's superstar attacking trio will have to be firing on all cylinders if they are to get the better of the Bavarians.

The two sides last clashed in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League, when Lionel Messi was still a Barcelona player. PSG emerged winners on the 'away goals' rule after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Poll : 0 votes