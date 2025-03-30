"Carrying these uncs to Wembley", "Put City on his back" - Fans hail Manchester City star for his performance in 2-1 win over Bournemouth

Manchester City fans on X have hailed Nico O'Reilly after he performed excellently during their 2-1 win over Bournemouth. The Cityzens progressed to the FA Cup semi-finals following their quarter-final victory at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, March 30.

Pep Guardiola and Co. got off to a strong start and won a penalty in the 12th minute following a handball inside the box. Unfortunately, Erling Haaland's tame effort two minutes later was easily saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga. Bournemouth then broke the deadlock in the 21st minute via Evanilson's tap-in.

With Manchester City trailing going into half-time, Pep Guardiola turned to Nico O'Reilly to make an impact, replacing Abdukodir Khusanov. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder delivered an exceptional cross into Haaland's path, who made no mistake to level the scores (49'). O'Reilly bagged his second assist of the game with a clever flick 14 minutes later, enabling Omar Marmoush to net the winner.

In addition to his two assists, O'Reilly looked assured in midfield, winning both his attempted tackles, making four recoveries and two clearances, and winning three duels, per FotMob. The youngster has impressed in the FA Cup this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in four appearances for Manchester City.

One fan posted:

"O’Reilly put City on his back. Some flipping player"

Another fan tweeted:

"Nico O'Reilly carrying these uncs to Wembley"

Other fans reacted below:

"O'REILLY AGAIN. This kid is brilliant. He's changed the game," one fan commented

"Nico O'Reilly you absolute superstar. WONDERFUL," another added

"Nico O'Reilly has been on for less than 3 minutes and has absolutely changed the game (once again). What more does he have to do to cement a starting position…" one fan questioned

"Nico O'Reilly is a generational talent," another chimed in

How did Manchester City fare during their 2-1 win over Bournemouth?

Despite Manchester City's struggles this season, Pep Guardiola's men showed great perseverance to come back from behind to defeat Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Cityzens dominated possession with 64 percent of the ball, completing 421 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent. Meanwhile, Bournemouth had 36 percent possession and completed 198 passes with an accuracy of 68 percent.

Manchester City were also more threatening in attack, landing 17 shots in total, with seven being on target. They notably missed four big chances and hit the post once, garnering an xG of 3.43, per FotMob. In comparison, the Cherries mustered five shots in total, with two being on target (xG of 1.67).

