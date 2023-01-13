Casemiro explains Ten Hag's 'obsession' ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City clash 

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has explained Erik ten Hag's obsession with winning and taking the club back to the top of English football. The Red Devils are gearing up for a derby clash with cross-city rivals Manchester City on Saturday (January 14).

Casemiro, 30, joined United from Real Madrid in the summer for £70 million and has been a standout performer for Ten Hag's side. He has made 24 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Ten Hag dubs him as 'the cement between the stones.'

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford has been just as impressive as he has overseen a massive turnaround from a miserable 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils can move within three points of second-placed Manchester City with a win on Saturday.

The Dutch coach has been lauded by his Brazilian midfielder, who explained that his obsession with winning sets him apart from other managers he has played under. He said (via Mirror):

"He’s certainly a manager who is obsessed with winning. Few managers in my career had the same obsession to win. He’s someone who always wants to win, even in training, he always wants the best."

The Brazil international has played under the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. However, he has been impressed by Ten Hag's eagerness to win and bring back the glory days to Manchester United:

“He’s a hard-working manager who demands a lot of his players, so that we’re always at our best and that’s important for us. I also view him as a manager with the desire to see Manchester United grow and develop - that’s one of his most important characteristics."

He concluded by explaining how United players are gaining an understanding of the philosophy Ten Hag is implementing:

“We are growing, we are developing very well and understand the manager better, this is really important to win trophies. We know that it’s a process, it’s very important to adapt to this process quickly."

Manchester United boss Ten Hag spoke glowingly of Casemiro's impact

The Brazilian is praised by his manager.

Ten Hag was equally as endearing when speaking about the impact Casemiro has had since joining Manchester United in the summer. The Dutch coach spoke to reporters before the Manchester derby, saying:

"That is quite obvious (an impact). I said it from the beginning, this team, needed a No.6. Control, holding midfielder, he is so important. He is the cement between the stones. Defence, knows his position, points others into position, winning balls, duels mainly, in possession he can speed up the game. We are really happy to have him on board."

The cement between the stones is the right way to examine the influence Casemiro has had on the Red Devils. They have lost just two league games since he arrived in September. Ten Hag's side concede 0.6 goals and 8.4 shots on average per game with the midfielder, against 1.5 goals and 11.5 shots per game when he is absent.

