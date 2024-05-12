"Jogging back hallucinating the sand beaches of Catalonia" - Top 10 funny memes as Arsenal win 'soccer aid vibes' clash vs Manchester United

Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford to take the title race to the season's final day, leading to amusing social media posts. The Gunners prevailed courtesy of Leandro Trossard's 20th-minute winner on Sunday (May 12).

The Red Devils started the game brightly with Amad Diallo showing signs of promise on a rare start. Erik ten Hag's men were looking to bounce back from a disastrous 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on May 6.

Casemiro played in that heavy defeat and was caught out by Palace attackers on several occasions. The Brazilian was at centre-back for the fourth game in a row today and he played an unwanted role in Trossard's goal.

The former Real Madrid superstar kept Kai Havertz onside when Arsenal sent a ball over the top. The German attacker managed to find Trossard with a low-driven cross and the Belgian attacker made no mistake giving his side the lead.

The Gunners looked slightly nervous given the magnitude of today's game. They knew that anything but a win meant Manchester City just needed to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday to seal the title.

Mikel Arteta's men weren't their usual free-flowing selves but were more clinical than the hosts. Ten Hag's side could only conjure up two shots on Spanish goalkeeper David Raya's goal.

Alejandro Garnacho was extremely wasteful for Manchester United. The Argentine attacker hit the side netting with an attempt in the 77th minute as the Red Devils searched for an equalizer.

Andre Onana produced a spectacular save to keep United in the game in the 79th minute. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was at full stretch to deny Martin Odegaard's fine attempt.

The north Londoners secured all three points and ensured the title will still be up for grabs next Sunday (May 25). City face Tottenham on Tuesday having slipped below their title rivals by one point but have a game in hand.

The game was certainly one fans will quickly forget but it was the first time Arsenal have done the double over Manchester United since 2007. X (formerly Twitter) was full of amusing responses from fans and media.

One United fan took aim at Casemiro with a hysterical post:

"Hilarious that the goal we conceded was because of Casemiro jogging back hallucinating the sand beaches of Catalonia instead of the grass at OT."

Paddy Power gave a similarly hilarious response by comparing the game to a Soccer Aid charity match:

"Pure Soccer aid vibes about this game. Which will be good experience for (Casemiro) for next year."

Here are eight more brilliant memes from Arsenal's win against Manchester United:

Kai Havertz says he'll be 'the biggest Tottenham fan' after Arsenal's win over Manchester United

Kai Havertz is gunning for a Spurs win after seeing off Manchester United.

Arsenal have to hope their north London rivals Tottenham do them a favor on Tuesday against City. If Spurs can get at least a point from that game it will put the title race in the Gunners' hands.

Havertz alluded to this when speaking to Sky Sports after beating Manchester United. He admitted he and his teammates will be supporting the Lilywhites (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm going to biggest fan of Tottenham ever on Tuesday. We all are going to be!”

Arsenal sit on 86 points while City are on 85 having played a game less. The two sides could finish level on points and goal difference is close with Arteta's men at +61 and Pep Guardiola's side at +58.