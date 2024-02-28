"Casemiro would be put in Alcatraz", "WWE can you confirm the technique?" Manchester United fans slam VAR over incident during win vs Forest

Manchester United fans were left bemused by VAR's decision not to take action against Felipe during their side's 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Red Devils beat Forest at the City Ground courtesy of Casemiro's 89th-minute header. It was a much-needed win following a dismal 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the league last weekend.

However, tempers flared in the dying stages when Forest defender Felipe grabbed Bruno Fernandes by the throat. VAR reviewed the incident but the Brazilian was not punished for his violent behavior.

Manchester United will feel aggrieved since Casemiro was sent off for a similar incident during a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace last season. The Brazil international was given his marching orders after having his arms wrapped around Will Hughes' neck.

Fans will also recall Manchester City's Rodri being sent off for grabbing Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White by the throat earlier this season. The lack of consistency shown by VAR has become a glaring issue and has once again become a talking point.

One fan joked that Casemiro would've been put behind bars if he were to have got up to Felipe's antics:

"Felipe's hand completely around Bruno's throat. Casemiro would be put in Alcatraz, VAR does nothing. Surprise surprise."

Specsavers's X account hilariously asked WWE whether Felipe had the right technique potentially for a chokeslam:

"Hi @WWE can you confirm the technique?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to VAR's lack of action taken against Felipe:

Sao Paulo president Julio Casares rules out signing Manchester United superstar Casemiro

Casemiro may have taken Manchester United through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup where they'll face Liverpool (March 16). But, the veteran midfielder's future at Old Trafford is uncertain.

The former Real Madrid star has been touted with moves to the Saudi Pro League and back to Brazil. He has just over two years left on his contract with the Red Devils but could be moved on this summer as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to shake things up.

However, one club that won't be in the race for Casemiro is his former side Sao Paulo. The Brazilian outfit's president Julio Casares has played down speculation linking the five-time UEFA Champions League winner with a return (via United in Focus):

"He is a great player who trained here. An extraordinary guy. A leader, a good player. But there is nothing. Sao Paulo is strict about the size of the investments we make. And of course we will always observe possibilities, look at situations, but within financial and budgetary responsibility."

Casemiro arrived at Manchester United from Madrid in August 2022 for a reported £70 million. He's made 70 appearances across competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists, helping his side win the Carabao Cup last season.