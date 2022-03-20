"Surely it impressed him" - Casemiro suggests Santiago Bernabeu would've awed Mbappe in Real Madrid vs PSG clash 

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has suggested that the Santiago Bernabeu would have impressed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe.

It appears that we are in the endgame with regard to the huge transfer saga surrounding Mbappe. The 23-year-old French superstar looks set to join Madrid this summer.

His potential future teammate Casmeiro has commented on the way in which Mbappe would have been awed by the Santiago Bernabeu. The former AS Monaco striker was part of the PSG side that capitulated against Los Blancos last week.

Casemiro spoke to AS where he highlighted how Real Madrid's stadium would have impressed the striker.

"For sure the new Bernabeu impressed Mbappe. But what really impressed him were the fans, who pushed until the end and were very important in our win against PSG."

Prior to the UEFA Champions League last-16 game at the Bernabeu, Mbappe was heralded by the Los Blancos faithful despite not having a move even confirmed.

He shone brightly on a night to forget for the Parisians as his goal, adding to the delightful solo effort he scored in the reverse fixture, was not enough as PSG bowed out miserably.

Kylian Mbappe to spearhead new dawn for Real Madrid?

Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018

Once Mbappe's move to the Bernabeu is officially confirmed, plans to further improve the squad can begin. The La Liga leaders have been linked with a number of players.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenbech, and Manchester United star Paul Pogba are all being touted with moves.

But it is Mbappe's transfer that will shape Madrid for many years to come. Touted as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's thrones atop the pinnacle of world football, Mbappe is a superstar.

Not just his goalscoring acumen of 188 goals in 270 career appearances, but his demeanor is also superb.

The Frenchman has the charisma, the profile, and the confidence befitting that of a world superstar. Real Madrid are renowned for their big signings, often being attributed with the term Galacticos, and Mbappe more than fits the role.

His signing could see the club return to its usual place as Europe's top team, having somewhat dwindled following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

PSG have tried to follow the Real Madrid way in terms of bringing in huge names but have not had the success that the Spanish side boast. It's in their DNA.

With 13 UEFA Champions League titles and 34 La Liga titles among a host of top honors, Madrid are the perfect home for Mbappe to take his role as football's new legend.

