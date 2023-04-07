Casmeiro reacts as Christian Eriksen returns to Manchester United training

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reacted to Christian Eriksen's return to training with the Red Devils.

Eriksen was pictured in training with United players on Thursday (April 6) ahead of the Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday (April 6). The Danish midfielder has been sidelined with an ankle injury since January but could feature against the Toffees after nearly three months.

Casemiro, meanwhile, won't be joining Eriksen in returning to the team for the clash against Everton, albeit for a different reason. The Brazilian will serve the last of a four-game domestic ban following his second straight red card of the season.

However, the Manchester United man has expressed his delight over Eriksen's recovery. He posted a starry-eyed emoticon in response to a post from the Dane on Instagram. The duo arrived at Old Trafford last summer and have been vital for Erik ten Hag's side this season.

Casemiro's reaction to Eriksen's Instagram post.

Eriksen has featured 31 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing nine assists. Meanwhile, Casemiro has made 38 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing six assists.

Their absence has been felt, with Manchester United lacking creativity and dominance in midfield. The duo could play their first game together in three months next week when the Red Devils host Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday (April 13).

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has branded Fred as club's most underrated midfielder

Former Manchester United midfielder Cleverley has hailed Fred as the Red Devils' most underrated midfield man. The Brazilian has enjoyed one of his best seasons at Old Trafford, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 43 games across competitions.

Cleverley touched on his former side's midfield and explained how Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid has benefitted Fred. He told the Man United Scandanavian Supporters' Club:

"It's a good midfield to watch. There's good balance in the team now, to have that one defensive player (Casemiro) who is world-class as well as Bruno, Fred, Eriksen and McTominay, they've created a balance between being defensively solid and creative."

He continued by alluding to the fact that Fred receives more plaudits in the dressing room than in the public eye:

"I think the problem has been solved, and Casemiro has been massive in that. Yeah, massively (Fred underrated), within that dressing room Fred will have for sure a lot more respect than he does in the outside football world."

Fred has added goals to his game this season. Cleverley touched on that, happy that Fred is starting to get the merit he deserves:

"I think a lot of people can see what he does without the ball, the intensity he plays at, and I'm glad that he's been able to add some goals to that now, to get the recognition he deserves."

