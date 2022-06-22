"Catalyst for the Klopp revolution" "Legend forever" - Liverpool fans pay heartfelt tribute as Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich

Liverpool fans have paid tribute to Sadio Mane as he was unveiled as a Bayern Munich player. As per Sky Sports, the Bavarian outfit have paid an initial fee of £27.5 million, while £7.5 million will be paid later as part of various add-ons.

According to Bayern's official website, the 30-year-old forward has signed a three-year contract. He is set to stay with the German giants till the summer of 2025.

Mane is widely considered one of the modern legends at Liverpool. The Senegalese star first arrived at Anfield from Southampton for £31 million in the summer of 2016 to be a part of manager Jurgen Klopp's first full season at the club.

Since then, he scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances across competitions. The 30-year-old guided the Reds to the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Liverpool fans have wished Mane all the very best for his stint at Bayern Munich. Here are a few tweets:

Pfarelo @Pfarelo__ @LFC I can't pretend that i am not hurt but its ok its football... I wish him best of luck in his team @LFC I can't pretend that i am not hurt but its ok its football... I wish him best of luck in his team https://t.co/UM2Vi728IC

Anya Leadbetter @anyataylor4 @LFC My favourite player and I wish him the best of luck at Bayern @LFC My favourite player and I wish him the best of luck at Bayern

Gareth Wilmott @GarethWilmott #Mane 🏻 @LFC Thanks for everything Sadio. Club legend. The catalyst for the Klopp revolution and literally won everything in club football with us. Gutted he’s leaving but wish him all the best. #LFC @LFC Thanks for everything Sadio. Club legend. The catalyst for the Klopp revolution and literally won everything in club football with us. Gutted he’s leaving but wish him all the best. #LFC #Mane 🔴👏🏻

Ahmed @ahmedIfc @LFC @FCBayern You lots better bring him back to Anfield for a proper farewell this season @LFC @FCBayern You lots better bring him back to Anfield for a proper farewell this season

In his last season in England, Mane was the Reds' second-highest goalscorer, behind Mohamed Salah. The 30-year-old scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 51 games across competitions.

The Reds decided to cash in on the Senegalese star this summer, as he only had one year remaining on his contract. They have already signed a replacement for the Senegalese.

Klopp's side have brought in Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side SL Benfica. The 22-year-old has signed a six-year contract with the Reds, which should keep him at Anfield till 2028.

Sadio Mane had one of his most iconic Liverpool performance against Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has had numerous match-winning performances in a Liverpool shirt throughout his six-year tenure. One of his most iconic performances came against his current club Bayern Munich.

The Reds were drawn against Bayern in the Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie at Anfield ended in a goalless draw, handing Bayern the advantage.

Mane, though, had other ideas. The forward received a long-ball from Virgil van Dijk. He then turned and chipped goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from the edge of the box to hand the Reds the lead in the first half. He would go on to score the third goal of the night to secure the Reds' passage through to the quarterfinals.

The Reds went on to win that season's Champions League. They secured a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Madrid.

