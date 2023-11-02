"Categorically false" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United

Manchester United have reportedly denied any reports linking Erik ten Hag with an exit after a run of unexpected losses in recent weeks.

The Red Devils are currently enduring their worst start to a season in 61 years. They sit eighth in the table with 15 points from 10 matches and have already lost five times in the league.

Their most recent loss came at the hands of Newcastle United, who won 3-0 in the EFL Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday (1 November). Manchester United have also lost twice in three UEFA Champions League group-stage games so far and risk elimination if their form doesn't pick up.

Amidst this, reports have linked Ten Hag with a potential exit. The Times, for instance, reported that the Dutchman is on thin ice and Manchester United are looking for candidates to replace him if he is sacked.

The report also added that the club issued a statement on Thursday (2 November) denying such rumors. Fabrizio Romano relayed similar information in a recent tweet about the former Ajax manager's future at Old Trafford.

The Italian journalist tweeted on X:

"Manchester United deny any idea or contact to replace Erik ten Hag with new head coach. Club sources guarantee stories on new manager are ‘categorically false’."

Ten Hag arrived at the club in the summer of 2022 and led the club to a third-place finish last season. The club also won the EFL Cup in his debut season and were the runners-up in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the final.

Erik ten Hag issues bullish message after latest Manchester United loss

Manchester United were humbled at Old Trafford by Newcastle United earlier this term. The Magpies took revenge for last season's EFL Cup final loss by putting three goals past the Red Devils without response.

Manchester United have lost five of their opening 10 games at home for the first time since 1930. Their loss against the Magpies came on the back of a Premier League derby defeat against Manchester City on 29 October by the same scoreline.

Speaking after the loss against the Toons, Ten Hag said (h/t the Guardian):

"I see it as a challenge [club's bad start to the season]. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results."

The Manchester-based giants face Fulham in the league on Saturday (4 November) before traveling to Denmark to face Copenhagen in the Champions League four days later.

