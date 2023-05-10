"Caused more troubles than his son" - Fans react hilariously as video of Erling Haaland's dad making offensive gestures to Real Madrid fans goes viral

Erling Haaland's father, Alfie, was escorted away from his box at the Santiago Bernabeu during Real Madrid's recent UEFA Champions League draw against Manchester City. Reports suggest the Norwegian was insulting and throwing food at the Madrid faithful.

However, Alfie has denied those claims and revealed that it was just him celebrating Kevin De Bruyne's goal. He was quoted by Fabrizio Romano saying:

"Ok, Real Madrid fans were not happy we were celebrating KDB goal. Other than that, we had to move because Real Madrid fans were not happy with 1-1."

The fans had a good time at the Norwegian's experience. Some said that the Manchester City striker's father caused more trouble at the Santiago Bernabeu than his son on the pitch. Here are the best tweets:

Erling Haaland's father proud of Manchester City striker

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City joined last summer and has been in top form this season. He has already notched up 50 goals for the Cityzens, and has broken the record for most goals in a Premier League season (38 games).

Speaking to the media recently, Alfie was quoted by The Sun as saying:

"I am very proud. It's great to see. He has always loved the Premier League and it's been a dream of his for a long time. He had a great time in Germany also but obviously it's very special to play in England. It's a privilege for the players to play for a great club in the Premier League. They should be happy."

He added:

"It might be for just a short time of your life and if you can't enjoy playing on this stage then something's wrong with you. I enjoy when he smiles and when he celebrates the goals of his team-mates, it's great to see. We dreamt of it [breaking records]. Maybe we didn't think it was possible but it was a dream and when you play for a very good team. That's the reason we came here but we didn't expect it to happen that fast."

Erling Haaland was linked with Real Madrid before he moved to the Etihad last summer.

