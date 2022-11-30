 Celebrations erupt in Iran streets after team's loss against USA in the FIFA World Cup; people seen waving US flags 

People in Iran curiously celebrated as United States (USA) knocked their country out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night (29 November). Taking to the streets, numerous people waved USA’s flag and burst crackers, celebrating Iran’s defeat.

Riots have engulfed Iran since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on 16 September (via Times of India). She was taken into custody by The Guidance Patrol on 13 September, after allegedly not adhering to Iran’s dress code for women.

Protesters have clashed head-on against the government following her death, leading to numerous arrests across the country. The Iranian national football team protested against their government by not singing the national anthem at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday, Christian Pulisic fired USA to a 1-0 victory over Iran, taking the States to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Instead of mourning their country’s loss, Iranian people celebrated USA’s win by bursting crackers and waving America's flag. Explaining why the Iranians celebrated USA’s victory, Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad tweeted (via Live Mint):

“Iranians are overtly displaying their joy at the national soccer team’s loss to the US at the #Worldcup. Many Iranians agree that the national team represents the regime, not the people.”

In a subsequent post, she added:

“Waving American flag in the streets of Iran. For 43 years regime brainwashed Iranians to hate America. But see how people across Iran are celebrating the victory of Us soccer team against the Islamic Republic. People are heard shouting "America, we are behind you".”

Christian Pulisic taken to hospital after taking USA to 2022 FIFA World Cup knockouts

American hero Christian Pulisic injured his pelvis while turning in Sergino Dest’s header in the 38th minute against Iran. The Chelsea man, who dangerously clattered against Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, was subbed off at halftime and was taken to the hospital for scans.

GOAL @goal Christian Pulisic really gave everything to score for USA against Iran Christian Pulisic really gave everything to score for USA against Iran 👊 https://t.co/ZMrK9DaQVf

Scans, fortunately, did not reveal anything serious, with the US national men's football team officially confirming that Pulisic had suffered a pelvic contusion. Their statement on Twitter read (via The Guardian):

“Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day.”

With Group B runners-up USA clashing against Group A winners Netherlands in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, questions have arisen about Pulisic’s recovery. The player, however, is confident about his chances, with him sending a text to teammate Weston McKennie reading: “Best believe I’ll be ready on Saturday (3 December).”

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 1094 votes