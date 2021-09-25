Celta Vigo vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Granada on Monday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Granada are in 18th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Real Sociedad earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have recovered after a slow start to their season and are in 17th place in the league table. The Galicians eased past Levante in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Granada Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have an impressive record against Granada and have won eight out of 18 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed only three victories against Celta Vigo and will need to step up on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted their chances on the day and will need to work on their conversation rates this weekend.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-D

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-D

Celta Vigo vs Granada Team News

Celta Vigo have a point to prove this week

Celta Vigo

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez have recovered from their injuries and should be available for selection. Joseph Aidoo remains injured, however, and remains sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Joseph Aidoo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada need to be at their best on Monday

Granada

Neyder Lozano is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Yan Eteki is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked against Celta Vigo this weekend.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Yan Eteki

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Granada Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Araujo, Javi Galan; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendez, Franco Cervi, Fran Beltran; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Santiago Arias; Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla; Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez, Ruben Rochina

Celta Vigo vs Granada Prediction

Celta Vigo have impressive players in their ranks but have plenty of work to do to reach the top half of the table. The likes of Santi Mina and Iago Aspas can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on Monday.

Granada have struggled this season but have managed to trouble the likes of Real Sociedad and Barcelona this month. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 Granada

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi