“Cements our new small club status”, “He’s also really bad at football” – Manchester United fans fume as Red Devils plot move to sign ‘disruptive’ and ‘huge risk’ player

Manchester United fans are not happy with reports linking Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils have been wanting a new central midfielder all summer, with Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona being their numero uno target. However, the move has failed to materialise.

According The Athletic's David Ornstein, United are interested in signing Rabiot before the transfer window ends. The French midfielder has one year remaining in his Juventus contract and could be available on a cut-price deal.

However, fans are less than impressed with Rabiot's pursuit due to the player's attitude and questionable professionalism. There have been instances where his mother has been at the centre of controversies as well. In 2019, Rabiot's mother called the French midfielder a prisoner (via Goal) while he was at Paris Saint-Germain.

So United fans want their club to stay away from Rabiot. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Hesham Bilal-Hafiz @hesham786 I think that’s that as Manchester United as the big club we knew it as. Rabiot coming and Arnautovic close, cements our new small club status. Ends the likelihood of De Jong and Sesko. Going to be hard to support a club that shortly will be surpassed by the likes of Newcastle. I think that’s that as Manchester United as the big club we knew it as. Rabiot coming and Arnautovic close, cements our new small club status. Ends the likelihood of De Jong and Sesko. Going to be hard to support a club that shortly will be surpassed by the likes of Newcastle.

. @utdcynical Choosing between McTom and Rabiot to start vs Brentford next week Choosing between McTom and Rabiot to start vs Brentford next week https://t.co/PNS31nUIQe

. @utdcynical Going from Pogba to Rabiot 🤣🤣



United fans are about to find out what an actual unprofessional player with attitude problems and family getting involved is. He’s also really bad at football Going from Pogba to Rabiot 🤣🤣United fans are about to find out what an actual unprofessional player with attitude problems and family getting involved is. He’s also really bad at football

‘ @vintageredss even I can’t be optimistic enough to say anything positive about Arnautovic and Rabiot, I didn’t miss football that much even I can’t be optimistic enough to say anything positive about Arnautovic and Rabiot, I didn’t miss football that much

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Seriously find me the guy at United who’s talent ID came up with Adrien Rabiot, I just want to have a chat Seriously find me the guy at United who’s talent ID came up with Adrien Rabiot, I just want to have a chat

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Rabiot now....decent player but definitely disruptive and a huge risk. We're in to the desperation zone as many predicted Rabiot now....decent player but definitely disruptive and a huge risk. We're in to the desperation zone as many predicted

Kaustubh Pandey @Kaus_Pandey17 If a club's 'football structure' identifies Adrien Rabiot as a target, it is being run by people who have no clue about the game. It is that simple. If a club's 'football structure' identifies Adrien Rabiot as a target, it is being run by people who have no clue about the game. It is that simple.

jαck @UtdOptimist Keep Adrien fuckin Rabiot far far away from Manchester United. He’s not at all what the club needs. Keep Adrien fuckin Rabiot far far away from Manchester United. He’s not at all what the club needs.

Rabiot was one of Juventus' key midfielders last season, assisting twice in 45 games across competitions

Juventus, however, have strengthened their midfield this summer, which could see Rabiot drop down the pecking order. Paul Pogba has re-joined Massimiliano Allegri's side on a free transfer, and the club has also signed Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli in recent transfer windows.

United have also been linked with Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic. According to Sky Sports, United's bid worth around £7.5 million was turned down by the Serie A side, though.

Manchester United open Premier League campaign with defeat

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League Opener on Sunday (August 7). Two first-half goals from Pascal Gross were enough for the Seagulls to secure all three points at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils pulled a goal back in the second half when Alexis Mac Allister found his own net but failed to conjure an equaliser.

Manchester United will now look to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Brentford on Saturday (August 13).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav