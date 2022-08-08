“Cements our new small club status”, “He’s also really bad at football” – Manchester United fans fume as Red Devils plot move to sign ‘disruptive’ and ‘huge risk’ player

Manchester United fans are not happy with reports linking Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot with a move to Old Trafford this summer.
The Red Devils have been wanting a new central midfielder all summer, with Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona being their numero uno target. However, the move has failed to materialise.
According The Athletic's David Ornstein, United are interested in signing Rabiot before the transfer window ends. The French midfielder has one year remaining in his Juventus contract and could be available on a cut-price deal.
However, fans are less than impressed with Rabiot's pursuit due to the player's attitude and questionable professionalism. There have been instances where his mother has been at the centre of controversies as well. In 2019, Rabiot's mother called the French midfielder a prisoner (via Goal) while he was at Paris Saint-Germain.
So United fans want their club to stay away from Rabiot. Here are a few tweets in that regard:
Rabiot was one of Juventus' key midfielders last season, assisting twice in 45 games across competitions
Juventus, however, have strengthened their midfield this summer, which could see Rabiot drop down the pecking order. Paul Pogba has re-joined Massimiliano Allegri's side on a free transfer, and the club has also signed Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli in recent transfer windows.
United have also been linked with Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic. According to Sky Sports, United's bid worth around £7.5 million was turned down by the Serie A side, though.
Manchester United open Premier League campaign with defeat
Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League Opener on Sunday (August 7). Two first-half goals from Pascal Gross were enough for the Seagulls to secure all three points at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils pulled a goal back in the second half when Alexis Mac Allister found his own net but failed to conjure an equaliser.
Manchester United will now look to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Brentford on Saturday (August 13).