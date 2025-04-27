"Centre-backs have had more shots" - Daniel Sturridge offers advice to struggling Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund

Former Striker Daniel Sturridge has urged Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund to be more selfish amid his struggles at the club. The Denmark star has failed to live up to the billing since his reported £72 million transfer from Atalanta in 2023.
Speaking recently on Sky Sports, former Chelsea and Liverpool forward Sturridge opined that Hojlund is a talented player who might be struggling due to the setup at the club. He, however, advised the Manchester United forward to communicate more with his teammates and be more selfish in the final third.
Sturridge said (via the Daily Mail):
"Centre-back have had more shots. I have had periods where I have had one shot coming off the pitch and it is down to me, my run selection."
"It is also communicating with team-mates this is what I want from you. The one thing he has to improve on for me is being a little bit more selfish, you have to pick your spots," he added.
"There's something in there, he is not a bad player, he has talent and maybe the setup he is in now isn’t allowing him to flourish," the former Premier League star concluded.
This season, Hojlund has managed just three goals and an assist in 28 league games. In addition to that, he has netted five times and provided three more in 12 Europa League outings, taking his tally for the season to eight goals and four assists in 45 matches across competitions.
Manchester United agree terms with £53.6 million Premier League forward - Reports
According to the Sun, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha. The Red Devils are looking to add the Brazilian star to their ranks following his impressive performances this season.
Cunha, 25, has registered 17 goals and six assists in 32 outings for Wolves this term. United have made the Brazilian a top target as they look to bolster their attack next season, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to deliver.
Relevo reports that Manchester United have agreed to trigger Cunha's £53.6 million release clause. The player has also reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the Manchester club. Aside from the former Atletico Madrid man, United are also reportedly interested in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.