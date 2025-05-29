“Certainly give us confidence” - Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram responds when asked if team feels 'invincible' after defeating Barcelona in UCL

Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram recently shared how beating Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals gave them confidence. The Serie A giants won 7-6 on aggregate against the Catalans and are set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final on May 31 in Munich.
The stakes are high for Inter Milan ahead of the UEFA Champions League final as they are yet to win silverware despite their stellar form this season. The Nerazzurri lost the Serie A title to Napoli due to a one-point difference. Moreover, they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia after a 4-1 aggregate loss to AC Milan in the semi-finals. The Italian giants will do everything possible to win the UEFA Champions League after beating the likes of Barcelona (semi-finals), Bayern Munich (quarter-finals), and Feyenoord (Round of 16) on their road to the final.
In an interview with French broadcaster M6, Marcus Thuram was asked if beating Barcelona in the UCL semi-finals made them feel invincible. Thuram denied the same, and said (via Sempre Inter):
"No, absolutely not. no, absolutely not. We know that we played two great matches against Barcelona. Who are one of the best teams in Europe. And they were seen all over the world. They certainly give us confidence. But we don’t feel invincible."
Speaking further about the upcoming UCL final against PSG, he added:
"We’re aiming to win like we did against Barcelona. We’ve gained in confidence. I don’t know if it will be a similar match. PSG certainly love to play with the ball. They’re tactically a very strong team, with a great coach and top players. (...) But in the end, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. It’s a Champions League final."
After a 3-3 draw in the first leg, Inter Milan were trailing 3-2 in the second leg after Blaugrana forward Raphinha's stellar strike in the 87th minute. However, Francesco Acerbi equalized during stoppage time (90+3') to bring the Nerrazzuri back in the game. During extra time, Davide Frattesi scored (99') to seal Inter's place in the UCL final.
When Zinedine Zidane waxed lyrical about Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal's performance against Inter Milan
In an interview via MARCA, Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane spoke highly of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. The Frenchman specifically referred to Yamal's performance against Inter in the UCL semi-final second leg. Despite the Catalans' loss, Yamal's performance was considered among his best this season.
"When you see him play, for example, in the [Champions League] semi-finals against Inter... I've never seen anything like that in my life. He's someone who has so much control on the pitch... It's fabulous to see him like that. We all have fun with him and that's why, for all the young players, Lamine is the player to look at," Zidane said (via Ojogo).
Lamine Yamal has maintained an exceptional form throughout this season, recording 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances for Barcelona across tournaments. The 17-year-old was key to the Catalans winning the domestic treble, with LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.