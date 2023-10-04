"Certainly need more options up front" - Pundit urges Manchester United to sign PL star despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Former footballer Louis Saha recently expressed a pressing concern over Manchester United's offensive lineup. He emphasized their need for bolstering their attacking prowess, spotlighting Brentford standout Ivan Toney as an ideal recruit, amidst interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Toney has been out of action due to an eight-month suspension related to betting violations but is gearing up for his return. He showcased his skills for Brentford last season, scoring 20 goals in 33 Premier League games. He scored a goal in a recent friendly game, further highlighting his readiness to hit the field come January.

However, while both Chelsea and Arsenal have expressed their interest in securing the striker for their squads, Saha believes Manchester United should be the frontrunner in this pursuit. Speaking to Betfred, he praised Toney's attributes, which make him a fit for any top-tier team, and said (via Metro):

"Ivan can adapt to any team. He’s mentally very strong, so I’m confident that he will make the right decision for himself. He can play in any team because of how strong and technically gifted he is. Ivan’s also very mobile and has the right formula you need to play as a striker for any club."

He also alluded to Tottenham Hotspur as another potential suitor for Toney. He pointed out the apparent lack of synergy between Son Heung-min and Richarlison in their forward line:

"Manchester United certainly need more options up front as all the top clubs have various options to choose from. Tottenham also definitely need another striker because the combination between Son Heung-min and Richarlison isn’t working too well at present, so that’s another possible move for Ivan."

Saha finished:

"All we know is that a lot of teams will be interested in signing him in January and I’m sure he would be a key player at a big club rather than just being another member of the squad."

The demand for Ivan Toney, combined with Brentford's potential willingness to negotiate a deal of around £80 million, implies a possible winter move for the English striker.

Manchester United face Tottenham challenge in race for Edmond Tapsoba's signature

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on joining the race to sign Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen. This development could be a significant setback for Manchester United, who have also expressed a strong interest in the young defender.

Based on a report from Fichajes.net (via The Peoples Person), Tottenham's management sees Tapsoba as an essential piece to solidify their defensive lineup. With the Premier League's demanding schedule and intense competition, such a reinforcement could provide Spurs with the depth they need to remain competitive on all fronts.

Tapsoba's rise in the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen has caught the attention of many, including Manchester United. The club's dominant performance this season has seen them maintain an undefeated streak and concede fewer goals (6) than other clubs except Eintracht Frankfurt. Tapsoba has been a vital part of this effort, starting six Bundesliga games this season.