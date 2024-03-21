"Certainly not true" - Rasmus Hojlund hits out at 'fake news' amid reports of turmoil in Manchester United dressing room after fan media interview

Rasmus Hojlund has addressed the reports about his recent interview with a fan YouTube channel creating turmoil at Manchester United. The Danish striker denied the rumors and called them 'fake news', making it clear that no one from the club approached him regarding the interview.

"Nothing has been said to me, so it is fake news. I haven't read all of that, but it's certainly not true that something has been said to me that I may not do an interview with one or the other fan media," Hojlund told Tipsbladet while on international duty, via 90min.com.

The Manchester United striker sat down for an interview with a fan YouTube channel, named The United Stand, which has been covering the club's news for a decade now. Rasmus Hojlund discussed a lot of different topics, but it appears that some of his teammates were not happy about that interview.

According to the Daily Mail, the reason is that The United Stand is quite critical of the players and staff, spreading negativity towards the club. Because of the channel's popularity, the club occassionally gives them access and allows them to have interviews with players.

Per the report, what Hojlund said led to death threats aimed at the channel owner Mark Goldbridge from Manchester United fans.

Despited the rumored backlash, it appears that Rasmus Hojlund, who has been following The United Stand channel, had no intention to upset any of his teammates. The Daily Mail reported that nothing serious happened in the team's locker room.

The United Stand channel owner says Manchester United was 'aware' of Rasmus Hojlund's interview

Mark Goldbridge has faced backlash from fans regarding his criticism towards the club, but things almost got out of control with the death threats. Still, the owner of The United Stand said that the club was aware of the interview and had no problem with it.

"The most important thing, was this interview was hand-in-hand with the club and the player. This interview was aware of by everyone at Man United, from top to bottom, and it took months. So if these players didn’t want it to happen they could have stopped it at any point," Golbridge said, via Metro.

Rasmus Hojlund will now shift his attention to the season finale with Manchester United, as the Red Devils are nine points behind Aston Villa, who are fourth in the standings with 56 points. In his debut season with the club, the Danish striker has played 31 games across all competitions with 13 goals and two assists.