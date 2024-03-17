Manchester United take on rivals Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday (March 17) in their final game before the international break. Erik ten Hag decided to give no rest to his star players, as they are part of the starting lineup.

Still, Manchester United fans were unsatisfied with the Dutch manager's selections and took to social media to call him out.

They wrote on X:

"We want to win but Lindelof is starting"

Expand Tweet

"A team of flops can never win a team of stars. Now, watch Liverpool this United with ease"

Expand Tweet

"Perfect team bar awb get his face off my screen fam"

Expand Tweet

"We need to win this game .... No excuse at all... Just hoping our players will have the right mentality today"

Expand Tweet

"‘Magz’ can’t start over lindelof"

Expand Tweet

"Mount and Maguire benched"

Expand Tweet

"Lindepoof in the channels vs Nunez"

Expand Tweet

"Lindelof running in the channels against Nunez"

Expand Tweet

"Losing 5-1 but i got my hojlund goal"

Expand Tweet

Erik ten Hag calls quarter-final vs Liverpool a 'test' for Manchester United

Manchester United have been struggling all season long and are currently outside the UEFA Champions League spots. They are sixth in the table, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

They could still have a chance to secure a ticket to next year's competition if England is awarded another spot. This would mean that fifth place will also be enough for the Red Devils.

Currently, Manchester United (6th, 47 points) are eight and six points behind Aston Villa (4th) and Tottenham Hotspur (5th), respectively.

They are also in contention to win the FA Cup as Erik ten Hag has called the game against the Merseysiders a 'test' for his team. Liverpool are on top of the Premier League standings with 64 points, tied with Arsenal.

"We know we have to catch up in the Premier League, but now we have an opportunity to win silverware. The only opportunity is the FA Cup, we are only three games away and we have to play our best," he said, via Westmeath Independent.

"Sunday is a test for us, but we like the test, we like the challenges, and we can be relaed, to some extent, because we believe in ourselves. But, we have to prove this on Sunday."

Erik ten Hag had to deal with an upset pregame, as Casemiro was ruled out due to an injury.