"One of the sharpest players towards goal I’ve played with in my career" - Casemiro makes claim about Manchester United teammate

Heading into the FA Cup quarter-final clash with rivals Liverpool on Sunday, Casemiro had nothing but praises for Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes. The Brazilian midfielder lauded Fernandes for his scoring and passing skills and how important he is for the Red Devils' offense.

"A very sharp player. One of the sharpest players towards goal I’ve played with in my career," Casemiro said, via UtdDistrict.

Bruno Fernandes has played 34 games for Manchester United across all competitions this season, scoring six goals and recording eight assists.

Despite his contributions, the Red Devils are outside the top five in the Premier League and hope they will turn things around and save their season after the international break.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has played inconsistently this year, after being one of the best players of the team last season.

Manchester United consider moving on from Casemiro amid struggling season

Casemiro has faced a lot of ups and downs with Manchester United this season, with a hamstring injury sidelining him for a few weeks back in November. The English club has high expectations for him and if he continues to play inconsistently, they wouldn't rule out moving on from him.

According to the Daily Express, teams from Saudi Arabia could pursue the 32-year-old midfielder and if this happens, the Red Devils will be open to engage in transfer talks.

Per the same report, Manchester United could pick Kobbie Mainoo as the Brazilian's replacement, as the 18-year-old midfielder has exceeded expectations so far.

Mainoo has become part of the team's starting lineup over the past couple of months and has made a total of 16 appearances in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

"For those of us who work with him, it has been no surprise to see him scoring and playing really well in games," Casemiro told Inside United, via Daily Express.

"I think we have a complete player in Kobbie. If he continues training hard and doing things right, Manchester United will have a great player for the next 15 years."

The former Real Madrid midfielder is under contract with the Red Devils through the summer of 2027.