Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester United vs Liverpool and other FA Cup quarterfinal fixtures

The eight quarterfinalists of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League have been confirmed, with Arsenal and Manchester City making it through to the last eight as expected. The highlight result in midweek was the Premier League clash between Luton Town and Bournemouth.

I tweeted at 3-0 that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Everton and Bournemouth should start worrying, but 20 minutes later, I tweeted again saying they needn't worry anymore! What an unbelievable game of football that was as Bournemouth pulled off a sensational comeback - this is what the Premier League is all about!

Expand Tweet

Most of the big teams are in action in the FA Cup this weekend, with Manchester United vs Liverpool at Old Trafford the standout fixture of the cup competition. On that note, here are my predictions for the four quarterfinal ties.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City

Gary O'Neil

This is a good game and a Midlands derby. I've got to go with Wolves due to home advantage, but its important they turn up with the right attitude. If they think we're only facing a Championship team so we'll win it, Coventry will make them pay as they are a decent team.

That said, Coventry's main aim will be to make it to the Premier League next season. They were in Wembley last season for the Championship playoffs and will aim to do so once again. For Wolves, on the other hand, this is a massive game of football. They have to win this game and if they get into the semi-finals, it will be an absolutely unbelievable achievement.

Gary O'Neil is a brilliant manager. For him to come into the club at the moment and to do what he's done is a special feat. In my opinion, he's not far off getting an even better job.

Prediction: Wolves 3-1 Coventry

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola

I can't see anything but a Manchester City win. I was at Stamford Bridge the other right - Anthony Gordon went off injured and Newcastle are letting in too many goals.

There's something missing at Newcastle at the moment but I can't put my finger on it. Suddenly, they are very open. Not long ago, they were good to watch and tight at the back. The goals they conceded against Chelsea were also really poor - they had to score two worldies to make the scoreline a bit more respectable.

I like Eddie Howe and I feel they've been a bit unlucky with injuries this season, but a handful of other teams have also been ravaged by injuries. They can't keep making excuses as the other day against Chelsea, they had a decent enough squad to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea.

At the moment, Newcastle can't really go out and splash the cash due to FFP restrictions, so I doubt they'll pull the plug on Howe to start a new project. I do feel sorry for them a little bit. They haven't won a trophy in god knows how long and this is a stinking draw for them, let's be honest.

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City's best player, of course he's going to be hurt when he gets subbed off prematurely in arguably the biggest game of the season. I don't mind his reaction and I think even Pep Guardiola understood that. He's been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and to be honest, I'd be gutted if he went there.

I can understand if someone like Mohamed Salah were to move to Saudi as that could be a huge coup for the SPL considering his stature in the Arab world, but if I'm De Bruyne, I doubt I'd be swayed by a big-money move to the Middle East.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Newcastle

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Mauricio Pochettino

I've got to go with Chelsea as Leicester City have other fish to fry at the moment. At this point in time, I just don't think they need this football match at all as they need to concentrate on getting back to the Premier League next season. The problem with Mauricio Pochettino's side is that they play well for ten minutes in a game and are bad for 20 - they need to step it up on this front.

Making it through to the FA Cup semifinals will be a huge boost for Chelsea fans as it will keep them happy. If they lose, their season is virtually over and that won't be a good look for the manager, especially if they go out against a Championship club.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Leicester City

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are 5-1 up in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash against Sparta Prague, so I think they will rest players there and go full strength for this one. If Jurgen Klopp fields a full-strength XI, there's absolutely only one winner here.

If you're a Manchester United fan this weekend, you have to be patient. There's every chance Erik ten Hag puts ten men behind the ball at home against Liverpool - which kind of shows how badly the Red Devils have fallen in recent years. It's not going to be a nice watch for them.

Wataru Endo is a player I've been really impressed by, what a signing he's been! Very rarely does Klopp get it wrong with transfers, I can't recall looking at one of their signings over the years and saying 'damn, he was a major waste of money', which is a huge compliment to everyone who works behind the scenes.

The likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have also been absolutely different class. Liverpool have good professionals at the club, making it a great environment for these young players to come into the team and flourish.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool