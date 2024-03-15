"Will be a good game for sure" - Arsenal star responds to Thomas Muller's social media post as Gunners draw Bayern Munich in the UCL

Arsenal star Kai Havertz reacted on social media to Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller's post after the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals draw. The English giants will play the Bavarians in the last eight.

"And it's Arsenal. Kai Havertz, my friend, I am waiting for you. Two very good teams, two very good stadiums, two very good cities, it will be tough, but I am always positive," Muller said in a video posted on his X account.

"Will be a good game for sure," Kai Havertz wrote on his X post, along with two laughing emojis.

Havertz and Muller have been good friends and teammates in the national team of Germany, which will host the Euro 2024 this summer. They have played together 18 times for Germany and faced off seven times during Havertz's time at Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich set for major clash at UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal and Bayern Munich will fight for a spot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after Friday's quarter-finals draw. The first leg will be played in London (Emirates Stadium) on April 9 or 10 and the second leg at Allianz Arena in Munich a week later (April 16-17).

The two European giants will face off in the competition for a seventh time and first since the 2016-17 season, when Bayern won 10-2 on aggregate. They have played each other twice in the group stage and four times in the knockout stage, respectively. The Gunners have won three of these 12 games, while two games have ended in a draw. Bayern Munich has seven victories against the English giants.

The Bavarians will travel to London without their supporters. UEFA imposed a ban on the club after fans set off and threw fireworks in the games against Copenhagen and Lazio, respectively. Following the sanction, Bayern Munich got no tickets for the game against Lazio in February and the same will happen for April's match at Emirates.

Whoever wins the match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will take on the winner of the clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The other two games will see Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski take on PSG and Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, the final matchup of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals is the one between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.