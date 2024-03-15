"Playing against him in La Liga will be a cool thing" - Barcelona star on playing against Kylian Mbappe amid latter's Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and move to Real Madrid in the summer. According to TimesNowNews, the two sides are finalizing their deal, which will bring the French striker to the Merengues. Mbappe's arrival will add fuel to the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the "Blaugrana" star striker, Robert Lewandowski, is looking forward to playing against the 25-year-old.

"Knowing Kylian and speaking to him in the past, I know that playing against him in La Liga will be a cool thing," Lewandowski told Tomasz Wlodarczyk of Meczykipl, via Fabrizio Romano.

"If he comes, it will be fun to face him. We are not afraid, I take positively," the Polish striker added, via TimesNowNews.

Per TimesNowNews, Kylian Mbappe has been previously linked to Real Madrid twice. The first time was in 2017 before joining PSG on loan for a season (2017-18). The second one was in 2022. On both occasions, talks never progressed, but it appears that the 25-year-old striker is now a step away from joining the Spanish giants.

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wanted PSG to sign Robert Lewandowski in 2022

Robert Lewandowski wanted to leave Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. He was searching for a new challenge in his career and had Barcelona as his preferred destination.

Kylian Mbappe was a big fan of the Polish striker and urged PSG to sign him, as per the French newspaper Le Parisien. The report added that the two star strikers met in Cannes after an event, and Mbappe attempted to convince Lewandowski to move to the French club.

However, the former Bayern Munich striker was inclined to play for the Blaugrana, eventually signing a four-year contract with them.

The two superstars are expected to become rivals from next season onwards, as TimesNowNews reports that Real Madrid could make the deal official even before the end of the current season.

Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski could face each other in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as both PSG and Barcelona clinched their spots in the Top-8. The draw will take place on Friday, March 15.