SV Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as SV Darmstadt take on Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor on Saturday.

SV Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich Preview

SV Darmstadt are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Bavarian giants thrashed FSV Mainz by a comprehensive 8-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

SV Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against SV Darmstadt and have won the last seven matches that have been played between the two teams. SV Darmstadt have never secured a Bundesliga victory against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have won eight of their last nine matches against SV Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, with their only such failure during this period coming in a 1-1 draw in 1978.

Bayern Munich have become only the third time in the history of the Bundesliga to score eight goals in a single league game on two separate occasions in the same campaign.

SV Darmstadt have picked up only 13 points from their first 25 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - only Schalke's 2020-21 campaign witnessed a lower points tally at this stage of the season.

SV Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad at their disposal but will need to play out of their skins to catch up with Bayer Leverkusen in the title race. Harry Kane has stepped up to the plate for the Bavarians and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally in this match.

SV Darmstadt have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight and will need to salvage the remainder of their campaign. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SV Darmstadt 0-5 Bayern Munich

SV Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes