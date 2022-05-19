Cesc Fabregas admits he ‘would like to see’ 22-year-old midfielder at Liverpool

AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has admitted that he would love to see Aurelien Tchouameni in a major European force like Liverpool or Bayern Munich. The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder has announced that he will be leaving Monaco at the end of the current Ligue 1 season.

In an interview with AFP (via Sport Witness), Fabregas has revealed that one of his motives behind joining AS Monaco was to groom the youngster at the club. Having spent a couple of seasons with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, the 35-year-old midfielder hopes they have a great future.

Fabregas named Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana and Sofiane Diop as the three players he wants to see at a bigger club.

The former World Cup winner was quoted as saying the following:

“When I came, Thierry (Henry) and Vadim (Vasilyev) also asked me to help grow the young people. It was an important point. Today, I feel like I have won the respect of this younger generation. I hope I have helped. We like each other. I will continue to follow them, exchange with them. I would like to see Fofana, Diop or Tchouameni at Bayern or Liverpool!”

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Aurelien Tchouameni in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to the LFC Transfer Room, the 22-year-old midfielder is a priority for the Reds and is high on their transfer shortlist for the summer. The Frenchman also prefers the Premier League if he decides to move in the upcoming months.

Jurgen Klopp will look to revamp his midfield sooner or later. The Reds will need to find a replacement for James Milner, who is currently 36 years old and in the twilight of his career. There are also question marks over the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni has been one of AS Monaco's most important players this season. He has made 49 appearances for Monaco, contributing five goals and three assists along the way. It is worth mentioning that Tchouameni has missed just three Ligue 1 games this season, which were all down to suspensions.

Liverpool go into the final game-week with a slight chance of winning the Premier League

Heading into the final day of the Premier League season, Liverpool still have a chance of winning the trophy. As things stand, the Reds are just one point behind league leaders Manchester City with one game remaining.

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final game-week on 22 May while Manchester City host Aston Villa. The Reds need to win their game while hoping Aston Villa can snatch points away from Man City.

Liverpool also have the UEFA Champions League final to look forward to as the final game of the 2021-22 season. Jurgen Klopp's side will face Real Madrid in the final in Paris on 28 May.

