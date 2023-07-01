Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from football, confirms decision to enter coaching role

Former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from professional football. The Spaniard is considered one of the best creative midfielders of the modern era. He will now continue coaching the reserve team of his final club, Serie B side Como.

Fabregas said about his retirement (via Mirror):

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots. From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all. From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget."

He added:

"All those who have helped me, my team-mates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger."

The Spaniard further said:

"It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way. I've also learnt three languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels. I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to."

Fabregas continued:

It's not all sadness, though, as I'm now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn't be more excited about.

He also wrote:

"This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands. So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game. I loved every minute."

A glance at Cesc Fabregas' career

Cesc Fabregas made a name for himself after arriving in the Premier League as a youngster. He was simply phenomenal for Arsenal, making 303 appearances for the club in which he scored 57 goals and provided 95 assists.

Fabregas re-joined Barcelona after his stint at Arsenal came to an end. He made 151 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 42 goals and providing 50 assists. The Spaniard then returned to the Premier League to join Chelsea.

He made 198 appearances for the Blues, scoring 22 goals and providing 58 assists. Cesc Fabregas also played for clubs like Como 1907 and AS Monaco during his career.

He also represented the Spain national team 110 times in his career. Cesc Fabregas won 17 major trophies in his career, including one FIFA World Cup and two UEFA Euros.

