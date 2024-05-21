Cesc Fabregas backs Arsenal to keep challenging for the PL, believes Mikel Arteta is 'creating a monster' at the North London team

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has backed the Gunners to challenge for the Premier League title next season despite falling short against Manchester City this term. The Spaniard lavished praise on Mikel Arteta for the job he's done at the club.

The Gunners failed to end their 20-year drought for a league title on Sunday (19 May) despite their 2-1 win over Everton. Manchester City, who defeated West Ham United 3-1 in the season finale, clinched a record fourth consecutive title by a two-point margin over the north Londoners.

Fabregas believes the Cityzens do not receive the credit they deserve and have been unfairly criticized for their spending in recent years. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder said (via Metro):

"It’s still an achievement. They don’t give it that much attention either because it’s, ‘oh, they always win’, but it’s very difficult, very difficult. They have a lot of money and they have the best players but it is also very difficult because you are competing in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona."

Hailing Mikel Arteta for the exceptional team he's built at Arsenal, Fabregas added:

"In the Premier League, Arsenal are creating a monster too and they [City] continue to beat them and compete well and it’s not the end."

"My admiration comes from knowing what I do now and how much work does not stop to continue improving and analysing and creating game plans, what they do at the highest level every three days and switching from cup competitions to the league is amazing and I hope that one day I have the opportunity to be on the same pitch as them."

The Gunners recorded 28 wins, five draws, and five losses during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

Cesc Fabregas explains what he learned playing under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas has opened up about the different lessons he learned while playing under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

The Spaniard spent seven seasons at the north London club under Wenger, registering over 300 appearances between 2004 and 2011. He then joined the Blues in 2014 and was under Mourinho's tutelage until the Portuguese manager's departure in 2015.

Fabregas played a crucial role in Chelsea's Premier League victory under Mourinho in 2015, while winning the FA Cup with Wenger at Arsenal. When asked what he learned under Wenger, he said (via Metro):

"How to be a manager. Like now I am lucky to be experiencing something unique because when I know when I leave I will be a normal coach."

The former midfielder added on his time under Mourinho:

"How to manage the dressing room. How to play with the players’ heads. He is the coach who has known the best how to play with my mind, both when I was not well or when I was."