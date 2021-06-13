Cesc Fabregas claims Chelsea star forced him to leave the club

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed Jorginho was one of the reasons he left the London club. Fabregas claims the Italian cemented his place in Chelsea's starting XI, which led to the Spaniard moving to AS Monaco.

Jorginho joined Chelsea along with Maurizio Sarri from Napoli in 2018 and quickly established himself as the Italian manager's first-choice central midfield option. Fabregas, on the other hand, was rarely used and the lack of game time led to his departure in 2019.

Fabregas sounding bitter talking about Jorginho 😂 but look at the clips they used I swear the BBC editor watched my J5 Turn video. pic.twitter.com/F34XdAUUPZ — J5 ⭐️⭐️🇮🇹 (@ChelseaJF5) June 12, 2021

Fabregas recently appeared on BBC to analyze Italy's win over Turkey at Euro 2020. The Spaniard was quick to heap praise on Jorginho, describing the Italian as an "intelligent" player.

"One of the biggest reasons I left Chelsea is because of him. He's a very smart player, intelligent, a very good passer of the ball. The only thing I can say about him sometimes is he releases the ball too quickly when he can play forward. He makes the team tick."

Delving deeper into Jorginho's influence on Chelsea and the Italian national team, Fabregas said:

"At Chelsea, he has N'Golo Kante protecting him all the time, and I know that's a big thing, I don't know here how he will cope at a big, big game at the Euros. He's a really good player and tactically, he knows what to do because of the coach's methodology, it helps him a lot."

Gary Lineker: “What do you make of Jorginho?”



Cesc Fabregas: “Yeah well one of the biggest reasons why I left Chelsea was because of him.” pic.twitter.com/FQ9XBBiJT2 — Stray Offside (@StrayOffside_) June 11, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi, and more

Rio Ferdinand praises Chelsea's Jorginho

Rio Ferdinand echoed Cesc Fabregas' comments, saying Jorginho helped the Italian team from a tactical standpoint.

"That's where he's helped in this team, Kante helps him at Chelsea, but he's helped more tactically here in terms of the shape, in terms of big spaces protecting the center-backs - I think he needs that as well in a team like this with slow center-backs."

Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in their Euro 2020 opener. They will next face Switzerland on Wednesday before taking on Wales on Sunday in their final group game.

Edited by Arvind Sriram