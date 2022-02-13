Cesc Fabregas drops hint on Cesar Azpilicueta’s Chelsea future amidst Barcelona links

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has added fuel to the rumours linking Cesar Azpilicueta with a move to Barcelona this summer. The Spanish midfielder has added to the speculation by hinting that a move for the veteran defender is 'almost done'.

Azpilicueta is in the final few months of his contract with the Blues, but is yet to agree a contract extension with the club. He has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, having made nearly 450 appearances across competitions.

In an interview with Spanish journalist Gerard Romero on Twitch show Jijantes, Fabregas speculated about the future of Azpilicueta:

GOAL @goal



Xavi is fighting hard to bring him to Camp Nou Barcelona remain confident in signing Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer on a free transfer.Xavi is fighting hard to bring him to Camp Nou Barcelona remain confident in signing Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer on a free transfer.Xavi is fighting hard to bring him to Camp Nou 👀 https://t.co/2E0U2B77V5

Azpilicueta has been one of the best transfers Chelsea have ever completed, with the versatile defender filling every position in the Blues' defence since 2012. The 32-year-old defender has gone on to win everything at Stamford Bridge, lifting a total of nine trophies in ten years at the club.

He is set to add more titles to his collection this season, with the Blues in contention for the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League. A move to Barcelona is, however, believed to be the the next adventure for the Spaniard, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Champions League

Premier League

Europa League

FA Cup

League Cup

Super Cup

Club World Cup César Azpilicueta has officially become the first player in Chelsea history to win 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 major trophy available to him at the club…Champions LeaguePremier LeagueEuropa LeagueFA CupLeague CupSuper CupClub World Cup César Azpilicueta has officially become the first player in Chelsea history to win 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 major trophy available to him at the club…✅ Champions League✅ Premier League✅ Europa League✅ FA Cup✅ League Cup✅ Super Cup✅ Club World Cup https://t.co/QV2sdnK0LQ

Azpilicueta has refused to directly comment on his future. However, the Blues are believed to be open to letting the Spaniard go on his own terms after his long and distinguished stint at the club.

Chelsea and Barcelona should swap wingers - Former Blues star Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson: AC Milan vs Chelsea FC

With the Blues struggling with a dwindling attack amidst injury problems, former player Glen Johnson has suggested that his former club should swap players with Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele is not on good terms with the hierarchy at Camp Nou. The Spanish outfit are looking for the best way to remove the winger from their wage bill, and Johnson thinks the Blues should take him.

According to the former star, Christian Pulisic or Timo Werner could swap places with Dembele, with either Blues star moving to the Camp Nou. Johnson doesn't think the Blues need Dembele, but believes that the Frenchman could help the Blues.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Dembele's contract expiring in the summer, there's a possibility manager Thomas Tuchel could snap up the French international on a free transfer.

Edited by Bhargav