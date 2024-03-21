Cesc Fabregas explains the major difference between ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has detailed what differentiates former Blues boss Jose Mourinho from his then-Gunners counterpart Arsene Wenger. The Spaniard, who now co-owns Italian club Como played under both Mourinho and Wenger in England.

Fabregas was one of the most highly-rated talents in the La Maria setup of Barcelona when he decided to move elsewhere for senior football. He was promptly snapped up by Arsenal aged just 16, and he immediately became a first-team player for Wenger's side.

The Spaniard left the Emirates to return to Barcelona in 2011 before being offered to the English side in 2014, but they rejected the opportunity to re-sign him. Fabregas joined Chelsea, where he won multiple trophies, including two league titles and the UEFA Europa League, before leaving in 2019.

Having played under both Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, Fabregas spoke to the Planet Premier League about the difference between both managers. He revealed that the Arsenal manager always stuck to his guns in games regardless of what happened, while Mourinho was always prepared to make changes.

Fabregas said via The Boot Room:

“That’s very difficult to say but I think I gave you a great example about how Mourinho used to think [making lots of changes in games]."

"Arsene had his philosophy, he didn’t change as much as Mourinho in terms of how he wanted to win, he had his ideas and his plan and he believed in the players he had to achieve what we were working [on] during the week."

“So he was not that flexible in this regard but again, what a coach, what a manager, and taking always the best of the young players which for me is the most difficult thing.”

Cesc Fabregas won the Premier League and League Cup in his first season under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge. He made 69 appearances under the Portuguese, registering six goals and 28 assists.

The Spaniard also won a single FA Cup title in his time as an Arsenal player, as he was not awarded a medal in the 'Invincibles' season. He made 303 appearances Wenger, registering 57 goals and 97 assists.

Cesc Fabregas praises Tottenham Hotspur star for excellent season

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas set aside his London affiliations to praise Tottenham midfielder James Maddison for his excellent showings this season. The England international joined Spurs from Leicester City last summer and has been an integral player for the side.

Fabregas told the Planet Premier League podcast that he's a fan of the Englishman's qualities. He also praised him for his versatility and regarded him as a player he would want in his team.

He said (via The Boot Room):

“Straight away, you could feel he’s got the confidence and personality to demand the ball, make things happen and to create situations. He’s good at dribbling he’s good at assisting he can score goals, he has an eye for the final ball. So yeah, he’s a really complete player in my opinion.

"He can play as an eight or a ten, that’s what you want. A player who is versatile, that can combine good understanding with Son and the strikers. For me, he’s a fantastic player to have and I’m sure as a coach you adapt to the quality your players have and definitely, he is one of them you would always want in your team."

Maddison has contributed four goals and seven assists in 18 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League this season. The 27-year-old is a key player for Ange Postecoglou's side.