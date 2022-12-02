Cesc Fabregas explains why PSG superstar Lionel Messi is having a successful second year at the club

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is thriving in his second season due to his proper acclimatization in Paris.

Messi, 35, departed Barcelona last summer after his boyhood club was unable to extend his glorious 17-year stay due to financial issues. Subsequently, he joined the Parisians on a free transfer and penned a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

Operating in a creative role under PSG boss Christophe Galtier in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, the diminutive Argentine has found a new lease on life. So far, he has scored 12 goals and laid out 14 assists in 19 games across all competitions at the club level.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, Fabregas shared his thoughts on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's emotional exit from Barcelona. He said:

"Before coming to Paris, Lionel had known only one and only one club. He has always been very attached to Barcelona, to Barça, and his whole family had to leave his cocoon overnight when he was very happy there; his children were in school there and he had planned to finish there, his career!"

Fabregas, who played alongside the left-footed forward at Cam Nou between 2011 and 2014, insisted that Messi is content in Paris. He added:

"You know, we are professional football players, but also human beings and it is not always easy to manage everything in the best way. He and his family have discovered a new environment, a new country, a new championship and we now realize in his performances that Lionel is very happy in Paris."

Messi, who has recently been rumored to return to the Blaugrana next summer, is currently representing Argentina at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has registered two goals and an assist so far.

He is next set to be in action for La Albiceleste in their 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 clash against Australia on Saturday (3 December).

La Liga chief states three conditions for PSG ace Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

La Liga president Javier Tebas has commented on a potential return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"It depends on what he charges. Also that, first if he wants to leave PSG, second that PSG let him leave and third it depends on what he charges. If all three are met and it is an amount that is within Barcelona's financial control, he will sign. If it's what he earned when he left, no. Impossible, he can only play for PSG with those amounts."

As per Sky Sports, Messi is likely to stay in Europe until 2024 despite reports of Inter Miami close to reaching an agreement for him next summer.

