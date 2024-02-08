Cesc Fabregas heaps praises on Chelsea star after their 3-1 win over Aston Villa

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has lauded Blues centre-back Benoit Badiashile following their 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Mauricio Pochettino's men visited Villa Park for their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, February 7, after their initial meeting ended 0-0 at Stamford Bridge last month. They put in a superb display, picking up a 3-1 win to hand Villa a home defeat for only the second time this season and make it into the fifth round.

While multiple players stepped up for Chelsea on the day, Fabregas particularly praised Badiashile. The Frenchman completed 87% of his passes, won both his ground duels and made a game-high nine clearances, while also recording an interception and a tackle.

Speaking on the Planet Premier League Podcast, Fabregas, who played with Badiashile at Monaco, said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I played with [Axel] Disasi and Badiashile, Badiashile is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in all the young players in Europe, there is a lot of quality and a lot of talent.”

Badiashile joined Chelsea from Monaco in January last year for a reported £34 million (via GOAL). However, injuries have limited him to just 23 matches across competitions in over a year in England.

The Spaniard also went onto praise Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer. Fernandez scored his side's third goal at Villa Park with a stunning free-kick, while Palmer has been their best attacker this term, recording 12 goals and seven assists.

“They have a lot of quality, Caicedo was a top player for Brighton, Fernandez was one of the best players at the World Cup, [Raheem] Sterling, nothing to be said, Palmer is a top talent.”

Prior to Fernandez's 54th-minute free-kick, Chelsea raced to a 2-0 lead at Villa Park courtesy of goals from Conor Gallagher (11') and Nicolas Jackson (21'). Moussa Diaby scored a consolation for Aston Villa in the final minute of regulation.

Chelsea to face Leeds United in the 5th round of the FA Cup

Chelsea will take on Championship side Leeds United in their next FA Cup match, which is scheduled for February 28 at Stamford Bridge. Leeds beat Plymouth Argyle 4-1 in a fourth-round replay after their initial game ended 1-1.

The two teams clashed twice last season when the latter were still in the Premier League. Leeds cruised to a 3-0 win in their first meeting, while the Blues eked out a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

Prior to their next meeting, however, Chelsea will compete in three matches, none more important than the EFL Cup final against Liverpool on February 25. They will also take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this weekend before visiting Manchester City on February 17, both in the league.