Cesc Fabregas lauds Liverpool superstar and compares him to Barcelona legend

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has received a lot of praise since he broke into the team under Jurgen Klopp. The plaudits continue to flow for the young English fullback, with former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas also saluting the defender. This happened during the game against Crystal Palace, as Fabregas took to Twitter to hail Alexander-Arnold.

The former Barca playmaker was seemingly mesmerized by the Englishman’s performance and range of passing, comparing him to Barcelona Icon Dani Alves. The World Cup winner shared his views, tweeting:

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best fullbacks in the world over the last few years and has revolutionized the position in the modern game. His creativity and a tendency to occupy attacking spaces on the pitch is other-worldly. He is also The Reds' go-to man in deadball situations.

This isn't the first time that Alexander-Arnold has been praised by the former Barca player. The fullback, in the 2018-19 season, sneakily took a corner to assist Divock Origi for the winning goal against Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The assist of the English fullback earned him high praise from Fabregas who wrote on Twitter:

"Alexander-Arnold, 20 years old. People will tell me it's bad defending, I'm telling you it's pure intelligence and vision."

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Match Report

Crystal Palace held Liverpool to their second consecutive draw this campaign, with the Eagles soaring high enough to avoid defeat against the Reds at Anfield. A first-half strike from Wilfried Zaha secured one point for the south London side and allowed them to open their points tally for the season.

The match got off to a strong start for the home side, with Liverpool testing the Palace goalkeeper in the very first minute. However, Vicente Guaita would be up to the task and kept his side in the game long enough for his attacking players to make the difference.

In the 31st minute, Zaha brilliantly slotted in the opener after being played in by Eberechi Eze. Liverpool were trailing at the break, despite controlling most of the proceedings. The Reds made a valiant attempt but were down to ten men early in the second half.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez lost his cool in the 57th minute and headbutted Joachim Anderson to receive marching orders. The home side were, ironically, saved by another South American forward as Luis Diaz equalized with a brilliant goal just 4 minutes later.

The Reds pushed for a winner for the remainder of the match but were unable to secure all three points.

