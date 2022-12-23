Cesc Fabregas names 3 of the most technically gifted footballers he played with at Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas picked Dennis Bergkamp, Tomas Rosicky and Alexander Hleb as the three most technical players he played with at the Emirates.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners' youth setup in 2003 from Barcelona and stayed with the club until 2011 before returning to the Blaugrana. He contributed 57 goals and 97 assists in 304 senior games for the north London side and also won the FA Cup.

In a recent QnA on Twitter, Fabregas was asked to pick the most technically gifted player he's played with Arsenal and he replied:

"Bergkamps, Rosicky and Hleb."

Bergkamp is widely regarded as one of the Premier League greats. He joined the Gunners from Inter Milan in 1995 and retired in 2006. The Dutch forward registered 115 goals and 95 assists in 416 games for Arsenal.

Known for his immense technical ability, Bergkamp won three Premier League titles at the Emirates, including the Invincibles season.

Rosicky, meanwhile, spent 10 years at the north London side, having joined them from Borussia Dortmund in 2005. The attacking midfielder registered 28 goals and 23 assists in 246 games for the club before moving to Sparta Prague in 2016.

Hleb, meanwhile, joined Arsenal from VfB Stuttgart in 2005 and contributed 10 goals and 20 assists in 130 games for the club. He left the Gunners to join Barcelona in 2008.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Premier League restart following FIFA World Cup break

In an unprecedented season, club football took a break as the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place in Qatar. However, with the tournament now over, club football has already resumed and Premier League is set to do so on Boxing Day (December 26).

The Gunners will host West Ham United in their first game back and ahead of the game, manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the 'unusual break'.

He told the club's website:

"It’s been an unusual period obviously with the World Cup, but a period as well that we have used well to train on certain things that we needed to train, and to spend some time on certain players that haven’t been with their national teams."

He added:

"Now everybody is back apart from Saliba who’s going to be back tomorrow hopefully, so let’s crack on to the second part of the season which is going to be interesting and intense, and we’re really looking forward to it."

Arsenal currently hold a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

