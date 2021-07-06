Cesc Fabregas reveals what Arsenal players think of Mikel Arteta

Arsenal players love working under Mikel Arteta, claims Cesc Fabregas. The AS Monaco star adds that those he has direct contact with at the Emirates have been full of praise for the Spaniard.

Cesc Fabregas played for Arsenal from 2003 before moving back to Barcelona in 2011. His return did not last long at Camp Nou, and he moved back to the Premier League in 2014 with Chelsea signing him.

Despite moving to Arsenal's local rivals, Cesc Fabregas has maintained contact with the few players at the club. He was speaking on talkSPORT when he claimed the players love playing under Mikel Arteta. He said,

"He's a guy that loves football. He knows what he is doing. He has got a clear idea of where he wants to go. Even now, if you speak to some of the players, they will tell you that they really enjoy playing under him. That the training is well. They feel prepared and they know what they are doing. Still, he is a very young manager."

"He was very lucky and he did very well in terms of being next to Pep. It was like a super preparation for a young coach – it's a difficult job, it really is. Where he got the club or where the club should be. I think Edu and the board believe a lot in him. And hopefully, he can be the man to bring this team forward."

Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal

Arsenal are in for a tough summer transfer once again, but the club are willing to spend big. They are looking to sign players across the pitch and have a few targets in mind.

Reports suggest the Gunners are in for Ben White, Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale and more. However, there are a few departures to happen as well, with players like William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi and more leaving the club.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar