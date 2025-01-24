Cesc Fabregas rules out possibility of signing Barcelona star after his UEFA Champions League heroics

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has ruled out the possibility of signing Barcelona defender Eric Garcia in this month's transfer window after his performance in the UEFA Champions League. The Spain international had been a target for a number of sides, including Como.

Fabregas has revealed that his side were in talks to sign Garcia this month but confirmed these plans have been shelved in the last week. He spoke at a press conference about his transfer plans and clarified that Garcia's goal makes him an unattainable target. He said via Football Italia:

“A central defender and a full-back will come in. Eric Garcia will not, especially after his goal in the Champions League.”

Eric Garcia came off the bench with Barcelona trailing 4-2 away from home against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday. He scored a fine header in the 86th minute to make it 4-4. His side went on to win the game 5-4, with Raphinha scoring a dramatic late winner.

Garcia has featured sparingly under Hansi Flick this season, with the German manager preferring Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez at the back. The return to fitness of both Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen will likely push the 24-year-old further down the pecking order, causing him to consider his future. One of his options was Como, who successfully recruited a number of high-profile stars to play under Fabregas.

Eric Garcia was coveted by Girona, where he spent the 2023-24 season on loan, this month, as well. The club's director publicly admitted that they wish to sign the centre-back, who has appeared 16 times across all competitions this season for Barcelona. He will now, however, remain on the books of La Blaugrana after positive talks with manager Flick.

Como close in on deal for Barcelona star - Reports

Serie A newcomers Como are closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of full-back Alex Valle this month, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Italian side have continued to take an aggressive stance in the transfer window as they look to beat the drop.

Valle spent the first half of the season on loan at Celtic but is set to return to his parent club after 19 appearances for the Scottish giants. He will then head out on a new loan move to Como, where he will play for the remainder of the campaign.

Cesc Fabregas' side have already signed Maxence Caqueret, Assane Diao, Jean Butez, and Dele Alli this month. They intend to sign two more players to strengthen their defense before the end of the January transfer window.

