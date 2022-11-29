Cesc Fabregas slams Canelo Alvarez for his unwarranted criticism of Argentina captain Lionel Messi 

Cesc Fabregas has slammed boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez for his recent comments about Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

The super-middleweight boxing champion recently slammed Messi for his alleged antics after La Albiceleste defeated Mexico 2-0 in a crucial Group C fixture at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alvarez claimed that Messi put the Mexico flag on the ground and wiped the floor with it. However, one might argue that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was simply taking his shoes off after the game with the Mexican flag on the ground.

Canelo slammed Messi and said that the football legend hopefully doesn't see him in public. Canelo added that he doesn't disrespect Argentina as a country. However, he was not happy at all with what Messi did.

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas has now come out in support of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar. The former Spain international wrote on Twitter:

"You neither know the person, nor do you understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game. ALL t-shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go on the floor and are washed afterwards. And more when you celebrate an important victory."

In Saturday's group-stage fixture, Messi opened the scoring for La Albiceleste. The Argentina captain was also the provider for Enzo Fernandez's goal as they defeated Mexico 2-0.

Much like Messi, Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest ever in his sport. He is coming off a win against Gennadiy Golovkin in his latest fight.

A journalist went in on Canelo Alvarez for threatening Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Canelo Alvarez v Gennadiy Golovkin: Canelo went after Lionel Messi

ESPN journalist David Faitelson went after Canelo Alvarez for threatening Messi.

Canelo recently suffered his second professional loss against Russian pugilist Dmitry Bivol. Faitelson suggested that instead of going after Messi, Saul Alvarez should probably focus on his rematch against Bivol.

"Well, you'll knock me out for sure, but I insist on Bivol. Why aren't you looking for a rematch with Bivol instead of wasting time on cheap antics? Threatening soccer players seems very cowardly to me... And what do you want, for me to get in a fight with you? We are of different weights you already said it, but I insist: the one who was not "an angel" with you was Bivol. You have to look for him. Not a footballer, not a journalist, you need to fight Bivol..." (via MARCA)

David Faitelson @Faitelson_ESPN

¿Ahora te sientes el defensor de la patria? No te queda, @Canelo Sí, y nosotros le pedimos a Dios que no nos los vuelva a poner enfrente en una cancha de futbol.¿Ahora te sientes el defensor de la patria? No te queda, @Canelo , el traje de “payaso”. Eres un boxeador serio. Sigue así… @Canelo Sí, y nosotros le pedimos a Dios que no nos los vuelva a poner enfrente en una cancha de futbol.¿Ahora te sientes el defensor de la patria? No te queda, @Canelo, el traje de “payaso”. Eres un boxeador serio. Sigue así…

Alvarez has always been a class act in and out of the ring throughout his career. So has Messi. Hence, it's unusual to see two of the greatest athletes of this generation involved in a public controversy.

