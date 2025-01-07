Champions League club keen on signing Chelsea outcast Carney Chukwuemeka: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, as per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg via Pys's X, an outlet featuring Chelsea news. Chukwuemeka joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Aston Villa in August 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £20 million.

In his first season in west London, the Englishman made 15 appearances across all competitions, 12 appearances in the next one and has played only five matches this season. Enzo Maresca hasn't named the 21-year-old in the Premier League line-up even once this season. Chukwuemeka has failed to impress Maresca and is nearing a departure from Stamford Bridge.

Borussia Dortmund have become the latest entry in the race to sign the Englishman. Interestingly, Dortmund's interest in signing Carney Chukwuemeka is not new, they also considered a move for him in 2021, when he was available for around £12.6 million. They had wished to make the young Englishman the next Jude Bellingham as per Sport Bild via One Football.

His former club Aston Villa are also interested in bringing him back. The 21-year-old's contract with the Blues will expire in the summer of 2028 and he has a price tag of £40 million as per the Pride of London via the Claret Villans.

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens, as per Fabrizio Romano (via @CFCpys). A former Manchester City youth player, Gittens joined Dortmund in September 2020 on a free transfer. Since then, he has made 81 appearances for the first team, bagging 14 goals and assists each.

Due to Karim Adeyemi's back injury and speculations around Donyell Malen's future, Gittens has started 11 matches for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season. In 23 appearances this season, the England U-21 international has scored nine and assisted five goals for Borussia Dortmund.

With strong performances in the UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, Gittens has garnered the attention of Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Chelsea. Gittens' departure will not be easy as his contract with Dortmund still has more than three years remaining, expiring in the summer of 2028.

