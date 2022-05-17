"Champions League we are coming" - Liverpool superstar issues UCL war cry after winning FA Cup

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has delivered a war cry for his side to go on and win the UEFA Champions League following their FA Cup penalty-shootout final win over Chelsea.

The Reds are still targeting an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this season.

They currently trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by four points ahead of their game against Southampton on Tuesday, May 17.

Liverpool then head to Paris on May 25 to face Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

And Sadio Mane has fired Los Blancos a warning as the monumental final clash between the two sides beckons.

The Senegalese forward said on Liverpool's official YouTube channel following the FA Cup win (via Anfield Watch):

"We did it again. We are very happy. Champions League, we are coming.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"We did it again. We are very happy. Champions League, we are coming.” Sadio Mane:"We did it again. We are very happy. Champions League, we are coming.” #awlive [youtube] Sadio Mane:"We did it again. We are very happy. Champions League, we are coming.” #awlive [youtube] https://t.co/ldiB34M5ZR

Sadio Mane has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season

Yet another incredible season for the Reds ace

It has been a remarkable season for the 30-year-old who has flourished not only on the left-hand side of Jurgen Klopp's attack but also a central striker.

He has been performing in a new central striker role which has reaped its rewards with Mane being in scintillating goalscoring form.

The forward has scored 22 goals and contributed five assists in 49 appearances across competitions this season.

Liverpool manager Klopp has heaped praise on Mane, saying (via Metro):

"He is a machine. What he has done for this club and continues to do puts him in the bracket of ‘legend’. For LFC and Senegal he is playing to his highest level possible."

He has not only been impressive for the Anfield side but for his national side Senegal too.

He was part of the Senegal team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

Mane also took the decisive penalty to send the Lions of Teranga to the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of his Reds teammate Mohamed Salah.

Many are touting the 30-year-old with the 2022 Ballon d'Or award for his phenomenal season.

And he is gaining interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

According to Bild (via Metro) Bayern are interested in having the Senegalese forward replace hitman Robert Lewandowski, who looks set for a move to Barcelona.

But before any such move occurs, Mane will want to ensure his Liverpool side claim more trophy success.

Whether that is the Premier League title remains to be seen given that it is currently out of their hands.

But the Champions League is certainly there for the taking against Real Madrid.

Edited by Diptanil Roy