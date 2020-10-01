Champions League draw pits Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo against each other | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been pitted against each other in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, with Barcelona and Juventus being pitted against each other in Group G. Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros round off the group, for the group stages which begin on October 20.

Barça will face @juventusfc in @ChampionsLeague group G!

Manchester United were drawn in the group of death, as the Red Devils have been pitted against Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Manchester United last faced PSG in the Round of 16 of the 2018-19 competition, when they completed a famous comeback in Paris after losing 2-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford. A late Marcus Rashford penalty gave the Red Devils a 3-1 win in the second leg, that saw them through to the quarterfinals on away goals.

Defending champions Bayern Munich are also in an exciting group, with Atletico Madrid set to renew their acquaintances with the Bavarians in Group A.

Red Bull Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow have been drawn in that group alongside the Bavarians and the Rojiblancos.

Atletico had beaten Bayern in the semifinal of the 2015-16 Champions League, on what was a sombre night for the Bavarians at their Allianz Arena home.

For Real Madrid, Inter Milan await in Group B, alongside Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

English sides Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea will all believe that they could have had bigger challengers than they have been dealt. Jurgen Klopp's men are in Group D, along with Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland.

Group 𝗗 it is! 🏆



What are your thoughts? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/V11rPKs8WP — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 1, 2020

Manchester City are in Group C, with Porto, Olympiacos and Marseille, while Chelsea are in Group E alongside Sevilla, Krasnodar and Stade Rennais.

The group stages begin on October 20, with the games taking place on the Tuesday after club football returns from the international break. The fixtures will be released in full soon after the completion of the draw.

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League draw in full

Lionel Messi faces Juventus in the UEFA Champions League again

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Moenchengladbach

Group C: FC Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, FC Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FC Krasnodar, Stade Rennais

Group F: Zenit St. Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir