Will Messi, Neymar and Mbappe start together in PSG's first UCL match of this season?

Paris Saint-Germain had one of the best transfer windows in history as they signed some big names, including Wijnaldum, Ramos, Hakimi, Donnarumma and one of the best players in the world Lionel Messi. Messi joined the Parisians after Barcelona failed to extend his contract. Lionel Messi made his PSG debut in Ligue 1 against Reims and was on the field for just 24 minutes after getting substituted in the second half. Although he made his debut, we weren't able to see the deadly trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe play at the same time on the field. Paris Saint-Germain will kick start their UEFA Champions League 2021/22 campaign as they face Club Brugge in their group stage fixture. The French giants have performed consistently for a couple of years but failed to conquer Europe after losing to Bayern Munich in the UCL final of the 2019/20 season and then crashing out in the quarter-finals against Manchester City last season. PSG have lost their last three matches at UCL and will look to break that streak by winning their first Champions League match of the season.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have only reached the Champions League semi-finals once since winning the trophy in the 2014/15 season. Barcelona and Messi have had some disappointing matches in UCL since 2017/18 after they lost against AS Roma in the second leg of the quarter-finals by the away goal rule. The following season Barcelona lost against Premier League giants Liverpool even after beating them in the first leg of the semi-finals and later lost to Bayern Munich, which was a horrific match for the Barcelona fans.

Things have now changed positively for Lionel Messi since joining the French club. PSG has a very balanced squad with a lot of potential in every possible position. Players like Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe, Verratti and Hakimi have added a lot of power to the squad and Lionel Messi will have the complete support of these players for him to focus on scoring goals and helping them win PSG their first UEFA Champions League title ever.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino himself said he was excited to see three of his best players together on the same field and has hinted about it happening in tonight's game. The 34-year-old was expected to make his full debut for PSG last weekend but was rested against Clermont after returning from international duty with Argentina. The 6 times Ballon D'or winner has won the UEFA Champions League 4 times with Barcelona, with the most recent being 2015, which came alongside Neymar, who was on the verge of leaving the Spanish club. Let's hope we get to see "MNM" playing together on the same field today and scoring some bangers.

