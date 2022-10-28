“Championship level player”, “He jogs around like he plays every minute” – Arsenal fans label Gunners star as ‘fraud’ after poor performance in 2-0 loss at PSV

Arsenal fans mocked Eddie Nketiah on Twitter for his performance against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

The Gunners suffered their first loss in the competition this season with a scoreline of 2-0. With qualification for the knockout stages of the tournament already secured, Mikel Arteta decided to rotate his squad and hand a few players chances in the starting lineup.

Young Eddie Nketiah was one of the players to get a starting XI spot for the game. However, the Englishman failed majorly to grab the opportunity and create a good impression on the fans.

They were infuriated by his lack of effort during the game. Many claimed that Nketiah just didn't put in enough effort on the pitch. Others opined that the forward makes everyone else around him perform at a worse level.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans after Eddie Nketiah's performance:

jay madan @jaymadan Watching nketiah is such a pain.

Championship level player Watching nketiah is such a pain.Championship level player

WelBeast @WelBeast I don't know what the question is but I'm damn sure the answer is not Eddie Nketiah.

Sonny @elnenydagoat Nketiah might have to join lokonga on my fraud list

Uzair 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 | ⭐⭐ @CFCUzair Nketiah bagging a £100k per week contract after a 4 game purple patch

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn How on earth does Nketiah miss from there…

MB @1burnm You could put peak Niklas Bendnter in this Arsenal side and he would have helped himself to a couple of goals. Nketiah is Arteta's one big blind spot.

Éire Gooner 🇮🇪 @eire_gooner This Eddie Nketiah performance has to be one of the worst I've seen from an Arsenal forward in sometime and I've had to watch Laca not be able to run the length of himself…

Éire Gooner 🇮🇪 @eire_gooner This Eddie Nketiah performance has to be one of the worst I’ve seen from an Arsenal forward in sometime and I’ve had to watch Laca not be able to run the length of himself… This Eddie Nketiah performance has to be one of the worst I’ve seen from an Arsenal forward in sometime and I’ve had to watch Laca not be able to run the length of himself…

Nketiah is yet to establish himself as a first-choice striker at the club. While he has made 16 appearances for the Gunners so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist, only five of those games have been a start.

He is yet to start a league game for the Gunners this season. Given that he failed to impress the fans during the game against PSV Eindhoven, it's highly unlikely that the player will be picked over Gabriel Jesus for the upcoming games.

The Gunners currently have 12 points from their five games in the UEFA Europa League. Despite the loss, Arteta's side sit at the top of Group A. Second-placed PSV Eindhoven have two points less than the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks about midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga

Mikel Arteta

Defensive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga was yet another player to put on a rather lackluster performance during Arsenal's 2-0 loss against PSV Eindhoven.

Arteta told the media ahead of the clash against PSV that he expects to see more from the Belgian player on the pitch. He said (via arsenal.com):

"We’ll see more, and he has to prove that what he’s asking for he can produce on the pitch. We’re looking for every single player to raise their level and get the right competition in the team, and when you play and perform in a way that we win and play well enough to win games."

Lokonga joined Arsenal in 2021 for around £15 million. He has failed to nail a starting spot, making only 35 appearances and failing to tally any goals or assists.

