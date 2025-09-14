"Championship winning teams don't do that" - Steve Nicol explains why Chelsea won't win PL this year, names their 'Achilles heel' after Brentford draw

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has slammed Chelsea for dropping points against Brentford. He believes that their defensive issues will cost them the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea drew 2-2 at Brentford on Saturday, September 13, in the Premier League clash at the Gtech Stadium. The Blues had a 2-1 lead late in the game, but Fabio Carvalho scored deep into injury time to get the home side a draw.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol claimed that title-winning sides do not drop points in such a manner. He argued that they needed to improve their defense and also score more, as they dominated the game. He said:

"Championship winning teams don't do that. Nedum has been kind to Brentford, because I thought they were pretty awful. I mean, we showed the stats there. I don't remember four shots on target. When I think of the game, all I think about is a rear guard action, getting bodies in the way from shots and making challenges. You know, Brentford didn't play football today. And yes, you've got to give them credit for keeping going."

Nicol believes that the dropped points were not a result of Brentford's actions, but rather a failure on Enzo Maresca's part to capitalize on the situation. He said:

"But Chelsea, 100%, this is down to them. They absolutely threw three points away, completely dominated the game. Goodness knows how many passes they had, but total domination. And I think it was pretty much a little bit of robbery. But as I said, you don't win the Premier League title if you throw two points away against a Brentford who will be struggling. This team will struggle big time all season."

Talking about the main issue at the club, he added:

"Chelsea's Achilles heel, no question, is defensively. The centre-back partnership without Colwill, In fact, the little triangle between the two centre-backs, Tosin, Chalobah and the goalkeeper Sanchez, is really where their weakness is. And we saw it today on that first goal. I know it was Fofana that was with Tosin on that occasion. But regardless of who they put there, that's where their weakness is. And that's going to cost them."

Maresca's side have eight points from their opening four matches in the Premier League. They have drawn two and won two, making them sit fifth in the table, a point behind Arsenal and Tottenham, while Liverpool can extend the lead to four with a win at Burnley.

Chelsea have a big month ahead after Brentford draw

Chelsea's away clash at Brentford marked the start of their tough 12-day trip on the road. They are now headed to Germany for the UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, where they will face their loanee, Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues will return to England and travel to Manchester next, where they will face Manchester United in the Premier League. They have not won at Old Trafford since 2013, when Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game.

Maresca's men have a trip to Sincil Bank, with a clash against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup third round.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More