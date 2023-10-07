“Hate watching him play silly football”, “Missing 5 chances” – Chelsea fans furious as Pochettino names 28-year-old in line-up for Burnley clash

Chelsea face newly-promoted Burnley in a crunch Premier League clash at Turf Moor with both sides looking to build on their previous match. Blues' manager Mauricio Pochettino has released his starting XI for the game, making a solitary change from their last outing.

The Blues picked up only their second league win of the season against neighbors Fulham in midweek with a 2-0 scoreline. It was also the first away win of the season for Pochettino's side and a second win in succession, following their Carabao Cup victory.

Like Chelsea, Vincent Kompany's Burnley has struggled to translate good performances into results in the Premier League. They picked up a first win of the season against fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town in midweek, ending a poor run of results.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino made only one change to the lineup that defeated Fulham at Craven Cottage. With captain Reece James suspended for the game, Marc Cucurella continues at right-back for the Blues. English forward Raheem Sterling has been restored to the starting XI for the first time after being dropped for the Fulham game due to an injury concern.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the club have taken to X (Twitter) to react to news of the 28-year-old starting ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk. Fans complained about the forward's performance for the club and questioned the decision to start him:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another group of fans questioned why the former Manchester City man was preferred to Mudryk, who scored in the Fulham game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Citing the forward's performance in recent games, a fan revealed that he hopes that the forward remembers how to pass.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea won their last two matches in which Sterling did not start, resulting in fans concluding that the forward has been holding them back.

Chelsea keen for Burnley win ahead of the international break

Chelsea face a tough run of games after the international break, starting with one against Arsenal. They have managed to build a bit of momentum with two consecutive wins in all competitions and will be keen for a third.

The Blues will have young Englishman Carney Chukwuemeka available from the bench for the game. They also have forward Nicolas Jackson, who is available following a one-game suspension.

Pochettino will want his side to win the game to keep their spirits high going into the international break. The Blues should have the tools in their arsenal to defeat a Burnley side that has struggled in front of goal this season.