"Change it Conte or F off," "Give me strength" - Tottenham Hotspur fans disappointed with decision to leave out 2 players from starting XI against Nottingham Forest 

Tottenham Hotspur fans reacted strongly to manager Antonio Conte not fielding Yves Bissouma and Richarlison for the club's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Both players could only make the bench as Conte decided to go with a midfield of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, with Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski on the wings.

Richarlison was recently signed from Everton by Spurs for a fee of £60 million. Bissouma, meanwhile, arrived from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported fee of £25 million.

Neither player has yet started a league game for Spurs this season. However, both have made appearances from the bench.

Given that the duo was lively in Tottenham's last win, against Wolves, fans wanted to see them start the game against Nottingham forest. Here's how they reacted on Twitter to manager Conte's decision:

Spurs currently sit at the fourth spot in the Premier League table. They have managed seven points from their first three league games of the season so far. Two wins, against Wolves and Southampton, and a draw against Chelsea have given Conte's men a positive start to their campaign.

Hakim Ziyech prefers a move to Tottenham than a return to Ajax

Hakim Zziyech might move to Tottenham

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech's future is up in the air with a return to his former club Ajax seeming likely for the Moroccan.

However, according to Johan Derksen via Sports Witness, Tottenham is a more likely next destination for the player rather than a return to his former club.

Ajax are understood to be interested in Ziyech as their star winger Antony is linked with a move to Manchester United. Hence, they want the void to be filled and Ziyech is a perfect player for that role.

However, Johan Derkesen was quoted by Ajax Showtime as saying:

"I can imagine that he prefers Tottenham, because he wants to succeed in England. (Returning to Ajax is) a bit as a rejection. He would be received with applause here, that would be a warm welcome, but instinctively the boy has failed in England."

This comes amidst reports that Ziyech has had a few recent meetings with the Ajax board to discuss a potential return to the Dutch club.

Ziyech had two meetings with Ajax board in the last 4 days - now time to discuss between clubs. Ajax and Chelsea have new round of talks scheduled to discuss Hakim Ziyech deal. He’s considered priority target for Ajax - waiting for Man Utd new bid for Antony.Ziyech had two meetings with Ajax board in the last 4 days - now time to discuss between clubs. Ajax and Chelsea have new round of talks scheduled to discuss Hakim Ziyech deal. He’s considered priority target for Ajax - waiting for Man Utd new bid for Antony. 🚨🇲🇦 #CFCZiyech had two meetings with Ajax board in the last 4 days - now time to discuss between clubs. https://t.co/x3NxjBm3Gq

It will be interesting to see how the situation regarding the Moroccan winger's future develops in the next few weeks as the deadline day inches closer.

