"Change is not easy" - Former PSG attacker explains why Lionel Messi has struggled since moving from Barcelona

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kevin Gameiro understands why Lionel Messi has struggled in Ligue 1 this season since his move from Barcelona.

The current Strasbourg forward stated that it was always going to take time for Messi to adjust to life in France after spending more than 20 years in Spain. It is worth mentioning that Gameiro also has some experience playing in La Liga. The forward has played for Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia during in career in Spain.

The 34-year-old Frenchman was quoted as saying the following:

"Messi still needs a bit of time and a bit of sun. Change is not easy, he lacks time, but he is a great player."

Gameiro, though, is grateful to have a renowned superstar like Lionel Messi playing in Ligue 1. He added:

"Messi showed in Barcelona and at PSG what a great player he is. We are very lucky to have him in our championship."

Strasbourg recently played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against PSG on Friday night. Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring on that occasion before Mauricio Pochettino's side scored three times to take a commanding lead.

However, two late goals, including a stoppage-time equalizer, secured a point for Strasbourg on the night.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi had a poor outing against Strasbourg. The 34-year-old once again failed to make a single goal contribution in the game.

Lionel Messi was expected to perform better for PSG since his move from Barcelona

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. It is no secret that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled to impress in France.

There were high expectations of the 34-year-old forward but he overall failed to deliver this season. As things stand, Messi has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 31 appearances for the Parisian giants across all competitions. However, only four of those goals have come in Ligue 1.

Messi was also expected to lead PSG to their elusive Champions League title this season. Despite having a decent run in the group stage, where he scored five times, the forward had an underwhelming display in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid.

The Argentine skipper had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois which ultimately saw the Parisians get knocked out of the tournament.

Lionel Messi, however, has shown some potential this season. He has registered a hat-trick of assists twice in the league and also netted a long-range goal against Lens to secure the Ligue 1 title for his side.

