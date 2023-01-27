"Changed the course of the match" - Al-Nassr manager points finger at Cristiano Ronaldo's miss for Al-Ittihad defeat

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has pointed the finger at Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half miss as a turning point in his team's defeat against Al-Ittihad on Thursday (26 January).

The Portugal icon had several chances to score in the game, most notably via a header that was directed straight at goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe. The game eventually ended in a 3-1 defeat for Al-Nassr, with the former Manchester United striker failing to impact the game in a tangible manner.

Romarinho opened the scoring for Al-Ittihad in the 15th minute before Abderrazak Hamdallah doubled their lead two minutes from half-time. Anderson Talisca pulled one back for his team in the second half before Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti scored a stoppage-time goal to seal the 3-1 scoreline.

Speaking after the semi-final loss at the King Fahd International Stadium, Garcia said (h/t Mirror):

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano's missed opportunity in the first half."

It was indeed a crucial moment in the game. Grohe's save from Cristiano Ronaldo's header was immediately followed by Al-Ittihad doubling their lead.

Nevertheless, the former AS Roma manager accepted the defeat with grace. He continued:

"I congratulate Al-Ittihad. They presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately we were not able to adjust the result. It's true that we regret losing the Super Cup, but we are still the first in the league."

Garcia's side are first in the Saudi Pro League as they lead Al-Hilal by a point and have a game in hand. Their next assignment is an away league clash against Al Fateh SC on 3 February.

However, it remains to be seen if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will take part in the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers injury scare in Al-Nassr's defeat against Al-Ittihad

As if Al-Nassr fans' day couldn't have gotten any worse following their team's defeat against Al-Ittihad, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen limping off the field after full-time.

He was on the end of a strong tackle from substitute Hamad Al-Shamrani in the closing stages of the match. As a result, he had swelling in the joint of his foot.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to undergo further medical examinations to confirm the extent of the potential injury. Ronaldo can be seen limping on the pitch in a video posted below by @CristianoXtra_ on Twitter:

Despite having played two official games this month, he is yet to score or assist for his new club so far.

