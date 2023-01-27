Extent of Cristiano Ronaldo's injury explained as Al-Nassr star suffers swelling in joint of the foot - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly suffered swelling in the joint of his foot in Al-Nassr's 3-1 defeat against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday (26 January).

The Portugal icon was seemingly tackled in a rough manner by substitute Hamad Al-Shamrani. As a result, his ankle has been left swollen and according to Twitter user @Nawaf_Stats, via @CristianoXtra_, he will undergo a medical examination to confirm the extent of the injury.

After scoring two goals in a 5-4 exhibition loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on 19 January, Cristiano Ronaldo was ineffective in his first two official games for the club.

This included a 1-0 win against Ettifaq before a humiliating loss against Al-Ittihad. He has neither scored nor assisted for his new club in competitive games so far and seems to be having a tough time getting to grips with Middle Eastern football.

B/R Football @brfootball Knocked out in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals

Zero goals in two games



Tough start at Al-Nassr for Cristiano Ronaldo Knocked out in the Saudi Super Cup semifinalsZero goals in two gamesTough start at Al-Nassr for Cristiano Ronaldo ❌ Knocked out in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals❌ Zero goals in two gamesTough start at Al-Nassr for Cristiano Ronaldo 😐 https://t.co/6QDfVFt1B8

The injury scare has come at the wrong time for the Portugal icon, who missed his team's first two games this month due to suspension. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also at risk of being suspended for over a month as Juventus face the heat for their alleged false accounting in the past.

Further medical reports and confirmation from Al-Nassr could clarify if the former Real Madrid attacker will miss any games because of an injury. They travel to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on 3 February to take on Al Fateh in the league next.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, will face Al Feiha in the final of the Saudi Super Cup on Sunday (29 January).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr still on course for the league title

Cristiano Ronaldo could join a prestigious list of footballers to have won league titles in four different countries if he wins the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

The Sportsman @TheSportsman



Since his arrival, it’s 33%. Al Nassr’s win rate in the ten games before Cristiano Ronaldo joined was 80%.Since his arrival, it’s 33%. Al Nassr’s win rate in the ten games before Cristiano Ronaldo joined was 80%.Since his arrival, it’s 33%. 👀 https://t.co/hbwzUJOOKg

He was a domestic league champion with Manchester United (3x), Real Madrid (2x) and Juventus (2x). His team are currently top of the Saudi first division with 33 points from 14 games.

Their local rivals, Al-Hilal, are not far behind with 32 points from 15 matches. With 16 matches still left in the 16-team league, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. cannot afford to take their foot off the gas with such a slender lead at the top.

Al-Nassr's next task will be an away league game against Al Fateh. However, it remains to be seen if the five-time Ballon d'Or will be fit to take part in the game against manager Nassif Al Bayawi's side.

Poll : 0 votes