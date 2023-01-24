Cristiano Ronaldo could be suspended once again as part of Juventus investigation and transfer irregularities - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo could be suspended as part of the investigation launched into Juventus' false bookkeeping and transfer irregularities in the past, as per Italian journalist Paolo Ziliani (h/t SportBible).

The Old Lady were recently hit with a 15-point deduction after an investigation into their finances by an Italian court. According to Ziliani, the scope of the punishment could stretch beyond Italy and to players who are no longer at Juventus.

If players are found guilty of reporting falsely lower wages, then they could be hit with a 30-plus day suspension. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was at the club between 2018 and 2021, could also fall into this category.

Ziliani said:

"All members involved were questioned and admitted the circumstances [As part of the investigation]. Two players, Matthijs de Ligt and Mattia De Sciglio provided the magistrates with a copy of the Whatsapp chat in which Giorgio Chiellini explained the scam to everyone, suggesting not to mention it to journalists."

Additionally, it is stated that the Portugal icon could sue the Italian club for owing him around £20 million in deferred wages. Cristiano Ronaldo left Turin to join Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

After a largely unsuccessful spell at Old Trafford, he left the club by mutual consent last November. The 37-year-old recently made his official debut for Al-Nassr in a 1-0 Saudi Pro League win against Ettifaq on 22 January.

His first appearance for the Middle Eastern club came on 19 January in a 5-4 friendly loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Riyadh. He wasn't eligible to play in Al-Nassr's first two matches this year — a 2-0 win against Al-Ta'ee and a 0-0 draw against Al-Shabab — due to suspension.

Ronaldo was slapped with a two-match ban for slapping a phone out of an Everton fan's hand in April.

Cristiano Ronaldo's message to fans after making Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo was evidently happy with his first official appearance for the club.

The former Real Madrid forward captained his team to a 1-0 win courtesy of a first-half header from Anderson Talisca. Ronaldo was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes and was in a jubilant mood after the full-time whistle at Mrsool Park.

After the game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner tweeted:

"First game, first win - well done guys 🙌🏻 Thanks to all the fans for incredible support. 💙💛"

Real Madrid remain the only club where Ronaldo has scored on his league debut, doing so in a 3-2 home win against Deportivo la Coruna in September 2009.

The win took Al-Nassr to the top of the pile in Saudi Arabia's first division. They lead Al-Ittihad by a solitary point after 14 matches and have a game in hand.

