PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI highlights: Watch Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe and Ramos all score as PSG win 5-4

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on the scoresheet as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly encounter in Riyadh on Thursday, 19 January.

The Argentina international opened the scoring in the third minute, finishing off a neat lobbed pass from Neymar Jr. Cristiano Ronaldo equalized from the spot in the 34th minute before canceling out Marquinhos' goal with a well-taken finish in first-half stoppage time.

Sergio Ramos handed his team the lead in the 53rd minute after some wonderful work from Kylian Mbappe down the left flank. However, Jang Hyun-soo put the Riyadh All-Star XI on level terms just three minutes later.

PSG, reduced to ten men after Juan Bernat's 39th-minute red card, were in the lead yet again after Lionel Messi won a spot-kick which Mbappe converted at the hour mark.

Hugo Ekitike scored his team's fifth goal 12 minutes from time before Anderson Talisca scored from a wonderful left-footed strike in stoppage time. The match eventually ended 5-4 in the visitors' favor.

Highlights of the game can be viewed in the video on JioCinema's YouTube channel below:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi acknowledge each other on social media after PSG's win

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't like to lose, be it a competitive game or an exhibition match.

However, the former Real Madrid forward was graceful enough to write a warm caption alongside a photo of himself with Messi on his Instagram account. The caption on his post read:

"So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼"

The former Barcelona forward, meanwhile, uploaded a short video of himself embracing his eternal rival on his Instagram account (h/t @Messilizer)

J. @Messilizer Messi posts a video of him and Ronaldo on his Instagram story: Messi posts a video of him and Ronaldo on his Instagram story: https://t.co/yUjkKep0yy

The pair share 12 Ballon d'Or awards and nine UEFA Champions League titles between them. Fans will hope this isn't the last time they see the legendary pair on the pitch together.

However, Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr means friendlies and the FIFA Club World Cup are the only possible ways for them to meet each other at club level, at least for now.

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr's rivals Al-Hilal. However, a contract extension with PSG beyond this season is deemed likely.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes