"Changed my life" , "Frenkie what's the score" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United seal famous comeback win over Barcelona

Manchester United's remarkable season under Erik ten Hag continued with a statement-making 2-1 win over Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League Playoff. The Red Devils are through to the last 16 of the European competition and sealed their place in impressive fashion.

However, nervousness crept in during the first half as the Blaugrana were on top of proceedings. They conceded an 18th-minute penalty when Bruno Fernandes left a hand draping on Ansu Fati's shoulder. The Portuguese attacker was outraged but the spot-kick was awarded. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and scored his first goal at Old Trafford. Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea got his fingertips to the ball but it flew into the back of the net.

Xavi's side were dominant in the first 45 minutes and Old Trafford's loud energy was brought to a halt as Ten Hag's plan wasn't going according to plan. The Dutch tactician must have torn into his troops at half-time. They were a different side in the second half playing with the energy and spark that has captivated fans all season long.

It took them until just the 47th minute of the second half to score their equalizer. Fred, who was perhaps man-of-the-match, slotted home from the edge of the box after a neat ball from Fernandes.

Barca had a golden opportunity in the 64th minute when Jules Kounde was left by Jadon Sancho to meet Alejandro Balde's cross. His header was superbly saved by De Gea, who made up for a glaring mistake in the first half that nearly put the Blaugrana 2-0 up.

Antony was introduced into the fray at half-time for Wout Weghorst. He repaid his manager's decision with an exquisite finish in the 73rd minute. Old Trafford was raucous after the Brazilian winger guided the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead.

Xavi looked glum on the sidelines as his team were running out of ideas to get past a resilient United defense. Lewandowski had the best opportunity to equalize in the 90+4th minute. The Polish forward got past Casemiro and sent the ball toward goal, however, Raphael Varane was on hand to clear off the line.

Manchester United marched into the last 16 of the Europa League. They did so by beating the La Liga leaders. Ten Hag's incredible debut season at Old Trafford continues.

Fans mocked Frenkie de Jong as the Barca man snubbed a move to United last summer but has ended up on the losing side:

"(Manchester United) fans chant: "Frenkie, Frenkie, what is the score? (laughing emoji)."

While another can't thank Ten Hag enough for turning the Red Devils around:

"TEN HAG I F*****G LOVE YOU KING, YOU’VE CHANGED MY LIFE."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's famous win over Barcelona:

Trey @UTDTrey TEN HAG I FUCKING LOVE YOU KING, YOU’VE CHANGED MY LIFE TEN HAG I FUCKING LOVE YOU KING, YOU’VE CHANGED MY LIFE😭❤️

UtdChronicle @UtdChronicle THIS MAN IS A GENIUS OMGGGGGG THIS MAN IS A GENIUS OMGGGGGG https://t.co/2IeGpmkoQ2

AB @AbsoluteBruno Never forget De Jong forfeited 2 years salary, settled for a pay cut to try and avoid Europa league with United only to be knocked out of the Europa league by United Never forget De Jong forfeited 2 years salary, settled for a pay cut to try and avoid Europa league with United only to be knocked out of the Europa league by United😭 https://t.co/iPhsGblome

UF @UtdFaithfuls



MY FUCKING MANAGER!!! Erik ten Hag told Manchester United fans to turn up because "we are SURE we will beat Barcelona together", and he DID it. Insane confidence.MY FUCKING MANAGER!!! Erik ten Hag told Manchester United fans to turn up because "we are SURE we will beat Barcelona together", and he DID it. Insane confidence.MY FUCKING MANAGER!!! ❤️ https://t.co/pb4EtGpShG

UtdPlug @UtdPlug We 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 have the best centre back pairing in world football…. 🤯🥶 We 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 have the best centre back pairing in world football…. 🤯🥶 https://t.co/xcBNNkmycC

AB @AbsoluteBruno Let the Antony apologies be as loud as the disrespect Let the Antony apologies be as loud as the disrespect https://t.co/tHeHLTZ1Eb

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive



100% dribbles completed

81% pass accuracy

21 passes completed

13 tackles

3 shots

2 clearances

1 interception

1 goal



What a performance. Fred's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:100% dribbles completed81% pass accuracy21 passes completed13 tackles3 shots2 clearances1 interception1 goalWhat a performance. #mufc Fred's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:100% dribbles completed81% pass accuracy21 passes completed13 tackles3 shots2 clearances1 interception1 goalWhat a performance. #mufc https://t.co/icaoIhiHjR

Trey @UTDTrey Barcelona were unbeaten in 18 games before they met Man United Barcelona were unbeaten in 18 games before they met Man United 😉

Trey @UTDTrey Frenkie De Jong really rejected us all summer to play Champions League football just to get knocked out by us in the Europa League. So poetic Frenkie De Jong really rejected us all summer to play Champions League football just to get knocked out by us in the Europa League. So poetic😂

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% tackles won

11 passes completed

3 shots

2 shots on target

1 match-winning goal



Goals against Arsenal, Man City & Barcelona already this season. Antony's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:100% tackles won11 passes completed3 shots2 shots on target1 match-winning goalGoals against Arsenal, Man City & Barcelona already this season. Antony's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:100% tackles won11 passes completed3 shots2 shots on target1 match-winning goalGoals against Arsenal, Man City & Barcelona already this season. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/LsYvVK2Uok

UtdChronicle @UtdChronicle



Erik ten Hag. He kept his promise “𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘉𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘢 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳.”Erik ten Hag. He kept his promise “𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘉𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘢 𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳.”Erik ten Hag. He kept his promise ❤️ https://t.co/rku3Q0QpRv

UF @UtdFaithfuls Casemiro didn't bother getting involved. Man doesn't even trust himself Casemiro didn't bother getting involved. Man doesn't even trust himself 😅 https://t.co/AKt0Sm7MtB

Beth T @bethTmufc The difference between last year against Atletico to this team now against Barcelona is unbelievable. Energy, belief, passion, skill, leaders, organisation... ETH The difference between last year against Atletico to this team now against Barcelona is unbelievable. Energy, belief, passion, skill, leaders, organisation... ETH🇳🇱

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals

They don't care Too soon to say Manchester United are back?They don't care Too soon to say Manchester United are back?They don't care 😤 https://t.co/3RN73SQDGg

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



XAVI

Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta

Antonio Conte

Brendan Rodgers



He is cooking something up at Old Trafford. 🫡 Erik Ten Hag has been at Manchester United for seven months, he has already beaten:XAVIJurgen KloppPep GuardiolaMikel ArtetaAntonio ConteBrendan RodgersHe is cooking something up at Old Trafford. 🫡 Erik Ten Hag has been at Manchester United for seven months, he has already beaten:XAVI 🆕Jurgen KloppPep GuardiolaMikel ArtetaAntonio ConteBrendan RodgersHe is cooking something up at Old Trafford. 🫡 https://t.co/2rhYVdeSVF

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Piqué: "I was watching the match. What a fucking ruin." Piqué: "I was watching the match. What a fucking ruin." https://t.co/4KFOHebYOq

ً @utdrobbo Barcelona created just 0.88 xG from open play across both legs...



Meanwhile, Manchester United created 2.87. Barcelona created just 0.88 xG from open play across both legs...Meanwhile, Manchester United created 2.87. https://t.co/vS2Hl3Z5Db

Trey @UTDTrey Old Trafford is a fucking fortress now, you come to our Theatre, you lose. Simple asf Old Trafford is a fucking fortress now, you come to our Theatre, you lose. Simple asf

Manchester United manager Ten Hag on how his side needed to beat Barcelona

Erik ten Hag was in buoyant mood ahead of the win over Barcelona.

Ten Hag was defiant that Manchester United would have to be at their best to beat Barcelona tonight. The Red Devils drew 2-2 with Barcelona on February 17. The Dutch coach said (via PlanetSport):

"We are sure when you face such big teams as Barcelona you have to play your best otherwise you don't have a chance. We want to get through, to go to the next round, so, really, tomorrow, really, we have to give the best performance from this season."

Ten Hag's side have beaten the Catalan giants for the first time since April 2008. It bodes well for the Red Devils heading into a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26). Manchester United are firing on all cylinders and Ten Hag is overseeing an incredible campaign.

Poll : 0 votes